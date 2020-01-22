The global submarine sensor market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 3.6% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025, rising from a valuation of US$230.48 mn in 2016 to US$315.17 mn by 2025.

Fueled primarily due to the rising deployment of attack submarines by naval agencies across the globe and the recent advancements in the acoustic sensor technology, the global submarine sensor market has expanded at a noteworthy pace in the past few years. With recent advancements in acoustic sensor technology, there has been a significant growth in acoustic sensors for submarine applications. Acoustic wave sensors are so named because their detection mechanism is a mechanical, or acoustic wave.

Moreover, the increased usage of sonar and acoustic sensors in submarines so as to enhance their detection capabilities is also helping the market gain momentum, particularly in developing geographies such as Asia Pacific. However, factors such as the low availability of skilled laborers and high capital investments required to undertake research and development activities are anticipated to hinder the growth of submarine sensor market to a certain extent during the forecast period. Nevertheless, continued and sustained investments in advanced undersea warfare technologies, capabilities, and capacity are projected to spur the growth of submarine sensor market in the coming years.

The submarine sensor market has been geographically classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. North America acquired the largest share of the market in 2016 and was followed by Europe. In 2016, North America and Europe collectively held approximately 49% of the global market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region for submarine sensor market during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, the increased demand for submarines such as diesel electric submarine (SSK) is expected to be the key driver for economic growth of this region, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of submarine sensor market during the forecast period in this region.

Some of the major players in the global Submarine Sensor market are: ATLAS ELEKTRONIK, Harris, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, DRS Technologies, Ducommun, L­3 KEO, Safran Electronics & Defense and Raytheon among others.