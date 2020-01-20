GlobalData’s report, “Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry Outlook in China to 2022 — Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants”, provides up to date in-depth information on China’s Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) industry. The report presents major market trends. The report covers China’s Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. The report offers historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, trade balance data, and company shares of the country’s leading Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) producers.

The report provides comprehensive coverage of all parameters of the Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) industry.

Key Players:

· China National Petroleum Corporation

· China Petrochemical Corp

· TSRC Corp

Scope:

– Comprehensive information of all active Styrene-Butadiene-Rubber (SBR) plants in China

— Comprehensive information of all planned Styrene-Butadiene-Rubber (SBR) projects in China

— Capacity forecasts to 2022 with details like process, technology, operator and equity

— Styrene-Butadiene-Rubber (SBR) industry supply scenario in China from 2008 to 2022

— Plant capacity growth and installed plant capacity by production process and technology

— Styrene-Butadiene-Rubber (SBR) industry market dynamics in China from 2008 to 2022

— Market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end-use sector, and average prices

— Trade balance data from 2008 to 2022

— Import and export data and net exports and imports as a percentage of demand

— Company details, including company overview, business description and information on current and upcoming Styrene-Butadiene-Rubber (SBR) plants

— Company capacity shares for key Styrene-Butadiene-Rubber (SBR) producers in China.

Reasons to buy:

– Latest information on China’s Styrene-Butadiene-Rubber (SBR) industry

— Macro and microeconomic trends affecting China’s Styrene-Butadiene-Rubber (SBR) industry

— Market positioning of the country’s Styrene-Butadiene-Rubber (SBR) producers

— Opportunities in the Styrene-Butadiene-Rubber (SBR) industry

— Market-entry and market-expansion strategies

— Enables you to benchmark your operations and strategies against those of major companies.

Key Points from TOC:

2. China Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry, Supply Scenario, 2008–2022 8

2.1. China Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry, Total Plant Capacity, 2008–2022 8

2.2. China Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2017 20

2.3. China Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2017 23

2.4. China Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry, Company Share, 2017 26

3. China Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry, Market Dynamics, 2008–2022 27

3.1. China Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Industry, Market Size, 2008–2022 27

3.2. China Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry, Demand and Production Outlook, 2008–2022 29

3.3. China Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Industry, Demand by End Use Sector, 2017 31

3.4. China, Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry, Price Forecasts, 2008–2022 33

4. China Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Trade Balance, 2008–2022 35

4.1. China Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry, Imports and Exports, 2008–2022 35

4.2. China Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry, Net Exports, 2008–2022 37

4.3. China Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry, Imports as Percentage of Demand, 2008–2022 39

5. China National Petroleum Corporation, Company Snapshot 41

5.1. China National Petroleum Corporation, Company Overview 41

5.2. China National Petroleum Corporation, Key Information 41

5.3. China National Petroleum Corporation, Business Description 42

5.3.1. Business Overview 42

5.4. China National Petroleum Corporation, Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market, 2017 46

5.4.1. China National Petroleum Corporation, Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Capacity Split, China and Rest of the World, 2017 46

5.4.2. China National Petroleum Corporation, Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Plant Capacity Share in China, 2017 46

5.4.3. China National Petroleum Corporation, Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Capacity in China, 2008–2022 47

5.4.4. China National Petroleum Corporation, Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Plant Details in China, 2017 49

5.5. SWOT Analysis 50

5.5.1. Overview 50

5.5.2. China National Petroleum Corporation Strengths 51

5.5.3. China National Petroleum Corp Weaknesses 51

5.5.4. China National Petroleum Corp Opportunities 52

5.5.5. China National Petroleum Corp Threats 53

6. China Petrochemical Corp, Company Snapshot 55

6.1. China Petrochemical Corp, Company Overview 55

6.2. China Petrochemical Corp, Key Information 55

6.3. China Petrochemical Corp, Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market, 2017 56

6.3.1. China Petrochemical Corp, Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Capacity Split, China and Rest of the World, 2017 56

6.3.2. China Petrochemical Corp, Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Plant Capacity Share in China, 2017 56

6.3.3. China Petrochemical Corp, Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Capacity in China, 2008–2022 57

6.3.4. China Petrochemical Corp, Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Plant Details in China, 2017 58

7. TSRC Corp, Company Snapshot 59

7.1. TSRC Corp, Company Overview 59

7.2. TSRC Corp, Key Information 59

7.3. TSRC Corp, Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market, 2017 60

7.3.1. TSRC Corp, Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Capacity Split, China and Rest of the World, 2017 60

7.3.2. TSRC Corp, Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Plant Capacity Share in China, 2017 61

7.3.3. TSRC Corp, Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Capacity in China, 2008–2022 62

7.3.4. TSRC Corp, Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Plant Details in China, 2017 62

8. Appendix 63

