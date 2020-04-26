Styrene Block Copolymer & Its Derivatives Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2024

SBC and its derivatives are the largest consumed member of thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) family. These are used for a variety of applications, which require high performance polymers. This is due to their properties, which are very similar to that of rubber such as excellent surface friction coefficient, low permanent deformation, great tensile strength, excellent low-temperature behavior, and good electric property. SBCs consumption is increasing due to their cost-effective nature, comparative to other TPEs.

Browse a overview of this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/sbc-and-its-derivatives-market

Rapid growth in the SBC and its derivatives market is driven by the growth in major industries such as building and construction, footwear, and healthcare. Growth of these industries in emerging economies of APAC and LATAM is positively driving the growth of the market. Meanwhile, developed economies of North America and Europe are about to reach saturation and expected to grow at a relatively sluggish rate over the forecast period.

Introduction of olefin block copolymers (OBCs) in the market acts as a restraint for the SBC and its derivatives market, where OBCs offers comparatively high potential for performance improvements per kilogram in the environmental impact areas of energy use, greenhouse gas generation, acidification, photochemical oxidation, and water use. Potential users of SBC and its derivatives, who are looking for sustainability profiles of their products may switch to OBCs.

The SBC and its derivatives market is segmented on the basis of product, application, industry, and geography.

On the basis of product, the SBC and its derivatives market is classified into styrene butadiene styrene (SBS), styrene isoprene styrene (SIS), styrene ethylene butylene styrene (SEBS), styrene ethylene propylene styrene (SEPS), and hydrogenated styrene block copolymer (HSBC). The SBS category holds a significant share in the market, due to its wide use in high-performance applications such as polymer modification, asphalt or bitumen modification, vulcanized compounding, and adhesives and sealants.

This copolymer displays significant benefits in adhesive formulation, since it works efficiently at processing temperatures and acts like elastic rubber under standard application conditions. Whereas, the HSBC is the second largest category in the market, as this permits the use of more stable hydrogenated formulating ingredients, providing systems of high stability, and transparency.

Get a free sample copy of this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/sbc-and-its-derivatives-market/report-sample

On the basis of industry, the SBC and its derivatives market is categorized into building and construction, footwear, polymer, packaging, and healthcare. Building and construction is expected to hold a significant share in the market, owing to rising usage of SBCs in paving and roofing in the construction industry. The demand for SBCs in the healthcare category is expected to witness a promising growth due to rising demand for medical equipment, devices, and materials with high waterproofing capabilities to reduce the risk of contamination.

Some of the major companies operating in the global SBC and its derivatives market include Asahi Kasei Group, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, BASF SE, CNPC, Eni S.p.A., Dynasol Group, LCY CHEMICAL CORP., Kraton Corporation, PolyOne Corporation, LG Chem., Taiwan Synthetic Rubber Corp., and SINOPEC.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com