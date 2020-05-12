Study on Bullet Train Market – Projected to Get 5,287 Orders by 2025 “Overview of Infrastructure Development in North America, Europe and Middle East Region”

Growth of Bullet Train Market dominated by rise in demand for mass rapid transit & approval of new HSR lines. High capital investment & operating costs of high-speed rail network inhibiting growth of bullet train market.

The bullet train market, in terms of volume, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% from 2018 to 2025. The market is estimated to be 3,626 units in 2018 and is projected to reach 5,287 by 2025. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for bullet train/high-speed rail. It is estimated to hold the largest market share, by volume, in 2018. This can be mainly attributed to the demand for high-speed trains for mass transit, thereby increasing the number of high-speed rail projects in the region.

Market report studies bullet train market and forecasts its market size, by volume, based on propulsion (diesel, electric, and dual power), speed (200–299 km/h, 300–399 km/h, 400–499 km/h, and above 500 km/h), application (passenger and freight), technology (wheel-on rail and maglev), components (axle, wheelset, transformer, converter, traction system, traction motor, and pantograph).

“The need for rapid mass transit to reduce traffic congestion and journey time is estimated to drive the bullet train/high-speed rail market.”

The increasing demand for high-speed rail project for efficient transportation and setting up of new HSR lines are expected to drive the bullet train/high-speed rail market in Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the market, in terms of volume, in 2018. The European region is estimated to be the second largest market for bullet train/high-speed rail, due to technological advancements related to operations of trains in the region.

The research methodology used in the report involves various secondary sources such as International Union of Railways (UIC), Union of European Railway Industries (UNIFE), Japan Association of Rolling Stock Industries (JARI), Union of Industries of Railway Equipment (UIRE), and Brazilian Association of the Railroad Suppliers (ABIFER), including paid databases and directories. Experts from related industries and suppliers have been interviewed to understand the future trends of the market.

The need for reducing carbon emissions results into the growing demand for energy-efficient transport for masses. Since electricity propels the bullet train/high-speed rails for operating at high-speed, it consumes considerably less energy as compared to alternate transporting modes. This factor is majorly responsible for the largest growth of electric propulsion for bullet trains/high-speed trains.

The ecosystem of the bullet train/high-speed rail industry consists of manufacturers such as Bombardier (Canada), Alstom (France), Siemens (Germany), and Hitachi (Japan); research institutes such as the Japan Association of Rolling Stock Industries (JARI), International Railway Journal (IRJ), Union of Industries of Railway Equipment (UIRE), and Union of European Railway Industries (UNIFE).

Target Audience of bullet train market report are Manufacturers of bullet train/high-speed rail, Dealers and distributors of bullet train/high-speed rail, Power supply dealers, Raw materials suppliers, Rail Industry organizations/associations, Infrastructure providers for railway lines, Investment firms, Equity research firms and Private equity firms.

The report provides comprehensive information on bullet train/high-speed rail market and the top players in the industry. The report provides comprehensive information on various technologies of bullet train/high-speed rail. The report analyzes the markets for various bullet train/high-speed rail technologies across different countries. The report provides exhaustive information about emerging technologies, recent developments, and investments in the global bullet train/high-speed train market.