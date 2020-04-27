Study on Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market – Projected to Reach at US$ 10.4 Billion Investment to 2023 by Growth in Healthcare Infrastructures for North America and Europe Region

Top Trends of Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market Dominated by training and development, installation, software upgrades, consulting, and maintenance for denials management, increasing patient volume, process improvements in healthcare organizations, and declining reimbursement rates.

The global back-end revenue cycle management market is projected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2023 from USD 8.1 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0%. Growth in the back-end revenue cycle management market can be attributed to factors such as the growing importance of denials management, increasing patient volume, process improvements in healthcare organizations, and declining reimbursement rates.

Geographically, the North American back-end revenue cycle management market is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share of North America in the market can be attributed to factors such as growing HCIT investments in the region, the presence of regulatory mandates supporting market growth in the US, and increasing digitalization and favorable funding initiatives by the Canadian government.

“Investments to modernize the healthcare infrastructure in the Asian region are expected to offer growth opportunities in the region.”

Back-end revenue cycle management market is segmented into healthcare payers and healthcare providers. In 2018, the healthcare payers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Insurance providers need to comply with various federal and regional laws and regulations. Many of these regulations have privacy and security concerns relating to patient information and strict auditing and reporting requirements.

Factors such as back-end revenue cycle management growing importance of denials management, increasing patient volume, process improvements in healthcare organizations, and declining reimbursement rates are driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of deployment, integration of back-end revenue cycle management solutions, data breaches and loss of confidentiality, and lack of skilled IT professionals in healthcare are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

Report studies the back-end revenue cycle management market based on product & service, delivery mode, end user, and region. Report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.

Major players in the Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market include athenahealth (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Optum, Inc. (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), GeBBs Healthcare Solutions (US), The SSI Group (US), GE Healthcare (US), and nThrive (US).

Report on back-end revenue cycle management market focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together for mbasic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the back-end revenue cycle management market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

By software, back-end revenue cycle management market is broadly segmented into integrated and standalone software. In 2018, the integrated software segment is expected to account for the largest share of the back-end revenue cycle management market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the ability of integrated solutions to help users to streamline and coordinate multiple financial functions through a single platform.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1:55%, Tier 2: 20%, and Tier 3:25%

By Designation:C-level:35%, Director-level:25%, and Others:40%

By Region: North America:20%, Europe:25%, APAC:40%, and RoW:15%

With the help of back-end revenue cycle management solutions, insurance providers adhere to regulatory requirements and reduce unnecessary penalties and punishments. The growing stringency of regulations for payers is thus driving the adoption of back-end revenue cycle management by healthcare payers.