Structured Cabling Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

Global Structured Cabling Market: Snapshot

Typical business requirements and environments have intensified the need for structured and flexible data and voice cabling system. The pressing need for flexible open systems that are vendor-independent in offices and work locations is a key factor driving the demand for structured cabling. The need for high-speed and reliable internet services and data transfers is a key factor bolstering the demand for structured cabling. Various initiatives undertaken by vendors to modernize communication network and the rising demand for robust telecommunication network drive the market.

A surge in number of internet providers in several emerging economies bodes well for the structured cabling market. Advancements made in telecom network used by corporate sector is a notable factor boosting the market. In addition, the substantially rising demand for enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a key trend contributing to the growth of the market. There is a marked trend of moving customer relationship management (CRM) application to data centers hosted by third party for various commercial institutions. This is a notable factor fortifying the demand for structured cabling in various developing and developed regions.

A number of leading players are focusing on strategic mergers and acquisitions in order to consolidate their operational areas. They are also expanding their geographical outreach to strengthen their shares in the overall market. North America has emerged as a prominent market for structured cabling. The robust presence of data centers has kept the regional market at the forefront. Europe is also witnessing promising opportunities for market players. The regional market is fueled by the efforts of various organizations to reduce carbon emissions, cut down on the electricity wasted in transmissions, and the focus on low-carbon economy.

Global Structured Cabling Market: Overview

Structured cabling market has been gaining momentum due to the high demand for comprehensive cabling infrastructure that includes hardware. Structured cabling has enabled high-speed internet and transmission of data along with seamless voice and video signals from one point to the other. The demand for sturdy telecommunication network and infrastructure is yet another reason for the buoyant market. Analysts anticipate that the demand for structured cabling will remain steady between 2017 and 2025 as telecommunication forms the backbone of every industry and will thus require advanced cabling solutions for smooth operations.

Global Structured Cabling Market: Drivers and Trends

The spurt of internet providers across the globe has augmented the demand for structured cabling in recent years. The progressively rising number of internet users have led to surging demand for structured cabling in recent years. Analysts anticipate that the demand for this type of cabling will be especially high in the corporate sector as it is known to be an advanced solution. Furthermore, efforts to bring in modernization in communication networks is also projected to favor market’s growth in the near future.

Structured cabling is predominantly used in areas such as industrial, transportation, government, residential, and commercial. The report indicates that the commercial sector will dominate the global market due to a soaring demand for enterprise resource planning (ERP). The emerging trend of moving customer relationship management (CRM) to third-party datacenters has created a need for better bandwidth in various commercial. Thus, this trend will also be responsible for rising demand for structured cabling in various commercial sectors in the near future.

Global Structured Cabling Market: Market Potential

Several leading players are expected to focus on mergers and acquisitions to expand their operational areas and improve their geographical reach. For instance, Scheider Electric SE acquired a Günsan Elektrik, a Turkish wire and cable manufacturer in December 2014. This move is expected to help the company expand its operations to commercial and residential sectors. On a similar note, earlier in the same year, Scheider Electric SE bought over Invensys plc, which has allowed the company to venture into structured cabling for software businesses across the globe.

Scheider Electric SE also plans to build a research and development facility in the U.S. The Global Innovation and Technology Center will serve as a key research and development unit for the entire North America in due time. Thus, the efforts to expand horizons in terms of developing better technology and operations is expected to be the winning strategy of market players operating in the global structured cabling market.

Global Structured Cabling Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global structured cabling market segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report indicates that the North America structured cabling market is likely to lead the pack in the coming years. The region’s progress will be attributable to the strong presence of datacenters that have led to a high penetration of internet in remotest parts of the region. The regional market is expected to prosper against the backdrop of rising demand for internet in the region.

The analysts predict that Europe is also expected grow steadily in the global structured cabling market. The emergence of Europe structured cabling market will be due to the efforts made by the European Commission to cut down carbon emission and consumption of electricity.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Some of the leading players operating in the global structured cabling market are Schneider Electric SE, Legrand SA, CommScope Holding Company Inc., Belden Inc., and Corning Inc. among others.

