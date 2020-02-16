Structured Cabling Market Size, Key Vendors, Growth Rate, Drivers, Volume and Forecast Report by 2023

Global structured cabling market is expected to reach $10.68 billion by 2023. The rising number of data centers and the ever-increasing demand for technologies such as Wi-Fi, cloud computing, and IoT are pushing the need for standardized cabling solutions, such as structured cabling.

Based on product type, the structured cabling market is categorized into copper cable, fiber cable, copper components, and fiber components. Of these, copper cable was the largest revenue contributor to the market in 2017.

On the basis of wire category, category 6 held the largest revenue share in the structured cabling market in 2017, followed by categories 5e and 6A. Category 7 is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market, during the forecast period.

Structured cabling makes cabling management simple, as its administration and operation require fewer technical personnel. In the current scenario, when every growing organization wants a hassle-free IT infrastructure, the demand for structured cabling is on the rise.

The competition in the structured cabling market is moderate, with the presence of a moderate number of players. With the evolution of next-generation technologies, such as IoT, market players are focusing on offering innovative products to cater to the demands of global customers.

Some of the key players in the structured cabling market are CommScope, Corning Inc., Panduit Corp., ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric, Nexans, Belden, and Furukawa Electric.

Global Structured Cabling Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Copper Cable Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Foil-Screened Twisted Pair (FTP) Unshielded Twisted Pair (UTP)

Fiber Cable Multi-Mode (MM) Fiber Single-Mode (SM) Fiber

Copper Components Copper Outlets Copper Patch Panel Ports Copper Patch Cords

Fiber Components Fiber Patch Panel Ports Fiber Outlets Fiber Patch Cords



By Application

Data Center

LAN

By Wire Category

Category 6

Category 5e

Category 6A

Category 7

By End Use