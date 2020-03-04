Structural Heart Devices Market Comprehensive Coverage 2019: By Micro Interventional Devices, Inc., Braile Biomédica, Lepu Medical, TTK HealthCare, Abbott, Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation And others

Key players on the Structural Heart Devices market are making moves for all industries such as product launches, joint ventures, developments, merges and accusations that affect the market and Healthcare IT Industry as a whole and also affect sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. The Market Research Report is a resource that provides current and upcoming technical and financial details to the industry up to 2025. Data and information from the Structural Heart Devices industry are collected from reliable sources such as websites, annual company reports, newspapers, and others, and they have been checked and validated by market experts. The report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends and major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Structural Heart Devices Market. This report focuses on Structural Heart Devices global, regional and business volume and value. The new strategic plan and suggestions that will help both old and new market players to maintain competitiveness will also be discussed.

Key Market Competitors: Global Structural Heart Devices Market

Micro Interventional Devices, Inc., Braile Biomédica, Lepu Medical, TTK HealthCare, Abbott, Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, CryoLife Inc., LivaNova PLC, Cook Group, Endologix Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Medical Technology Est., JenaValve Technology, Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation, Comed B.V., Biomerics, Dynaflex and Cardiac Dimensions Pty. Ltd.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November, 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation announced the recommended offer of acquisition of BTG plc, in order to expand the peripheral interventions portfolio with minimal invasive treatments for vascular conditions and cancers.

In December, 2017, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation acquired Harpoon Medical Inc., for expanding its offerings with the use of mitral valve repair technology that is used to reduce the time needed for mitral valve surgery.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Structural Heart Devices Market

The global structural heart devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of structural heart devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Analysis: Global Structural Heart Devices Market

The Global Structural Heart Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.97 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.08 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising occurrence of structural heart diseases and technological developments in the industry.

Market Drivers:

Rising focus on R&D activities has increased the demand for these devices in the market

Increasing demand among the geriatric population for long lasting and quick procedures will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints:

Higher risk and cost of treatment procedures is acting as a major restraint for the market

Stringent government regulations is also hampering the market growth

Market Segmentation: Global Structural Heart Devices Market

By Product

Heart Valve Devices Transcatheter Heart Valves Surgical Heart Valves Tissue Heart Valves Mechanical Heart Valves Occluders & Delivery Systems Annuloplasty Rings Accessories Other Devices



By Procedure

Replacement Procedures TAVR Procedures, SAVR Procedures Repair Procedures Closure Procedures, Annuloplasty, Valvuloplasty, TMVR Procedures



By Age Group

Pediatric Infants (6 months to 12 months), Toddlers (1-2 years), New Born (0-5 months), Preschooler (3-5 years) , School-aged Children (6-12 years) , Adolescent (13-18 years) Adults Young Adults (19-24 years), Adulthood (25-39 years) , Middle-aged Persons (40-59 years) , Older People/Old Age (60-84 years) , Very Old (85+ years)



By Indication

Atrial Septal Defect (ASD), Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD), Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Aortic Valve Stenosis, Others



By End User

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa



