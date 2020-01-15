Structural Health Monitoring Market – Rapid Pace of Infrastructural Development Worldwide Demands Drive

To surge ahead of their competitors, keen players in the global structural health monitoring market are resorting to different strategies. For example, they are pouring money into development of innovative products powered with sophisticated technologies. Major companies in the civil engineering domain are entering into carefully-considered mergers and acquisitions in order to bolster their operations and expand their outreach. All of the aforementioned have had a positive impact on the market.

Apart from that, rapid pace of infrastructural development worldwide and focus of governments on their safety is also serving to drive the global structural health monitoring market. Widespread interest of governments and autonomous bodies to protect heritage structures too is positively influencing the market. However, the high cost of installing the sensors is posing a major challenge to the market.

According to a report by Transparency Market Research, the global structural health monitoring market will likely rise at a steady CAGR of 10.09% from 2017 to 2025 to become worth US$4.09 mn by 2025-end from US$1.57 mn in 2016.

From a geographical standpoint, North America holds a dominant share in the global structural health monitoring market. By rising at a 10.49% CAGR from 2017 to 2025, the market is expected to grow its leading share in the next couple of years as well.

The TMR report predicts the market to become worth US$1.31 bn by 2025. The market in the region is being majorly boosted by the aging infrastructure such as bridges, tunnels, and power plants that need structural health monitoring. Europe trails North America in terms of market size. However, by clocking 9.50% CAGR over the course of the forecast period, it is predicted to trim some of its share to come in the third position by 2025.

The second position in the global structural health monitoring market will be taken by Asia Pacific by 2025 by surpassing all other regions in terms of growth rate.

The market in the region is anticipated to rise at a 11.38% CAGR from 2017 to 2025. The structural health monitoring is gaining popularity in Asia Pacific, because of considerable development of the infrastructure projects such as bridges, power plants, and smart cities. The market in the region is being powered primarily by China and Japan.