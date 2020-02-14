Strip Packing Machines Market: A preferred solution for packaging manufacturers catering to food and pharmaceutical products

The global strip packing machines market is characterized by supply of strip packing machines that have versatile features to pack variety of products. The global strip packing machines market caters to host of end use industries such as food, pharmaceutical, electronics devices, etc. The pharmaceutical industry, however, has predominant applications for strip packing machinery wherein packer bottles are being increasingly replaced by blister packages. The supply of cost effective strip packing machines in the global market has allowed pharmaceutical packaging companies to strengthen their capability to pack pharmaceutical tablets and capsules in convenient and effective packaging solution.

Strip packing machines are versatile in design in order to pack different types of products. Strip packing machines have been extensively used for products such as coated or uncoated pharmaceutical tables, gelatin capsules of both hard and soft nature, metal particulates for plumbing and household purpose, buttons and pins, electronic components, etc.

A strip packing machine involves feeding of two separate reels of aluminum foil or other laminates to the heat sealing section of the machine. A vibration mechanism then feeds the products to the sealing section where the products are hermetically sealed in individual cavities. Strip packing machines are also capable of cutting strips in required amount of lengths. A typical strip packing machine usually consists of a feeding system, sealing quality controller, product counting mechanism, slitting and cutting sections, etc.

Global Strip Packing Machines Market: Market Dynamics

Hermetically sealed products have relatively longer shelf life which makes strip packing machines a preferred solution for packaging manufacturers catering to food and pharmaceutical products. The global strip packing machines market is anticipated to evolve in terms of technology that allows faster production runs and handling of high volume demands. Strip packing machinery manufacturers are innovating in terms of design and technology to cater to rapidly evolving product delivery solutions. Product delivery formats are rapidly evolving particularly in pharmaceuticals in order to provide effectiveness in packaging solutions.

In May 2017, Germany based life science company Bayer AG introduced cloverleaf shaped strip packs for its aspirin product. The cloverleaf shaped blister packaging aims to offer consumer convenience in opening and accessing the medicines along with being a differentiated value offering. The strip pack requires modifications in the design of strip packaging machinery. The cloverleaf shaped strip packs were produced in association with strip packing machines manufacturer Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH.

Blister packaging is anticipated to emerge as an effective alternative to traditional packaging of tablets and capsules which involved packer bottles. Pharmaceutical companies preferring blister strip packs over packer bottles is expected to boost the demand for global strip packing machines market.

Global Strip Pack Machines Market: Regional Outlook

The global strip packing machines market is segmented into 7 key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan.

Some of the players operating in the global strip pack machines market include Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH , The Bombay Engineering Works, Gansons Limited, Maruho Hatsujyo Innovations (MHI), Diecraft Engineering, Jornen Machinery Co., Ltd., Ipec Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Marchesini Group S.p.A., Sainty International Group, Kwang Dah Enterprise Co., Ltd., Budakoti Engineering Private Limited., and Toyo Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd.