Stringent government norms and policies have already brought the power plant noise control equipment resulting in growth of Power Plant Noise Control Equipment Market

High noise generation from power plant has resulted in increasing revenue for the power plant noise control equipment market. Pumps, compressors, ducts, pipelines, fans and centrifugal blowers are responsible for noise in an average power plant. Probable damage to human ears is dependent on spectrum of noise, individual susceptibility, frequency, duration and longevity of exposure. Recent years have witnessed an increase in awareness, which has mandated industries to follow proper safety standards for noise control. The growing market of acoustic levelers, dust silencers, mufflers etc, is an evidence of industry shifting focus towards better noise control methods. Diesel engines have seen increasing growth in the past decade; higher horsepower of diesel engines leads to higher noise. Noise control equipment use the principle of acoustic engineering, these equipment are applicable in all noise generating industries.

Noise levels are now monitored closely, licenses are provided only when the standard regulatory criteria are met. High noise levels have led to a regulatory intervention at all levels. Companies are inclined towards the use of improved power plant noise control equipment because fluctuating sound levels in a community can have an adverse impact to the project. The maximum allowable sound exposure is 75 decibel; power plant equipment can make noise ranging from 120 decibel to 155 decibel. Solutions available for noise reduction include dust silencers, acoustic louvers, sound enclosures, sound barrier walls, mufflers, duct and pipe lagging, and absorptive panels.

Traditional methods of noise control are only applicable to the spectrum of noise that is audible to human ear, whereas the modern noise control equipment can eliminate low frequency sound energy (infrasound). Near field, far field, free field and reverberant field are the types of sound field; amongst them near field region is the most complex region to quantify. In near field region the sound is not developed and hence cannot be measured accurately. Far field is usually adjacent to the noise source and the sound waves are stable. In free field the noise decays six decibels every time it travels twice the distance it has covered. Reverberant field are the sound waves that are reflected from walls, ceiling and other boilers. Sound pollution increases if the reverberant fields overlap leaving no free field.

Noise control equipment can be segment based on their applicability in different power generation methods. Steam, gas, wind, and hydroelectricity are the major segments for the power plant noise control equipment market. The Power Plant Noise Control Equipment market can further be divided based on the type of noise control equipment such as dust silencers, acoustic louvers, sound enclosures, sound barrier walls, mufflers, duct and pipe lagging, and absorptive panels. These are generally fitted along with power generation equipment including electrical transformer, combustion exhausts, pump, duct etc.

Stringent government norms and policies have already brought the power plant noise control equipment in the industry’s focus resulting in growth of Power Plant Noise Control Equipment Market over the past decade. The massive overhaul in power sector has created an opportunity for upcoming investors and new entrants. Experts suggest that the power plant noise control equipment will grow to reach billions in the next decade with lesser cost per unit available.

The major players in Power Plant Noise Control Equipment Market are G+H Schallschutz, IAC Acoustics, Faist, Industrial noise control, Inc., Kinetic noise control, CSTI acoustics, Phoenix-E, Industrial noise and vibration center, ArtUSA, Decimin Control Systems Private Limited, and eNoiseControl among others.