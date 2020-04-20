Stretch & Shrink Films Market – Promising Growth Opportunities & Forecast 2018-2028

Stretch & Shrink Films Market: Overview

Stretch film is created with the help of polyethylene plastic. They are known to come back to its original size, as a result of which it is more secure and tight load in times of shipping. It also gives protection from dust and moisture to some extent, and helps in protecting from pilferage, and also enhances the stability of the internal handling load. On the other hand, shrink film, which is made of polyolefin plastic, is basically utilized to safeguard particular products, or pack various product, usually as retail packaging. The shrink film is sealed and wrapped around the items, making it a loose bag.

In terms of application, in recent past, the food and beverage was the biggest application for stretch films, with the highest share in the market owing to increased demand for packaged foods comprising of frozen meals, ready-to-eat meals, bakery products, and snack foods. Moreover, rise in product demand regarding packaging of fresh and frozen food items for example, fruits, meat, and vegetables is foreseen to propel the growth of the market.

Stretch & Shrink Films Market: Trends and Opportunities

Surging in demand for the products because of booming food packing sector has prompted the rise in consumption of food products. Moreover, high demand food products, including vegetables, and organic food is likely to fuel the market development in the forthcoming years.

The major reason driving the demand in the global stretch and shrink films market is the developing adoption of flexible packaging. Out of various types of flexible packaging, the stretch and shrink films has bagged the highest usage in the inventory network. Owing to surge in food and beverages segment being one of the key end-user of stretch and shrink films, results in the growth in for packaged food and the increased utilization of flexible packaging.

The global stretch and shrink films market is additionally being stirred by the propelling growth in pharmaceutical industry, the logistics and transportation industry, and the flourishing retail sector.

The increase in concerns regarding environmental harm by packaging sector in past few years, is one of the major hindrance in the global stretch and shrink films market. Strict regulations implemented to check the damage has turned up as a hit to the makers. This is acting like another threat to the market growth, globally.

Stretch & Shrink Films Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific region emerged as the key region leading the global stretch films market, in terms of revenue share. Rise in consumption of food and beverages in nations such as India and China is one of the drivers helping the regional growth. Apart from this, the rising demand for packaged food along with rise in disposable income of the population is anticipated to increase demand with respect to flexible packaging during the forecast period.

Moreover, North America region is also anticipated to be fueled by the emergence of various firms manufacturing the consumer goods, for example, Groupo Bimbo in Canada and Mexico. The usage of the product in secondary packaging of products such as, household, beverages, and personal care products is estimated to contribute in market growth.

Global Stretch & Shrink Films Market: Competitive Landscape

Firms for example, Bemis, Dow, and LyondellBasell, have emerged as a key players in the global market, enjoying a major early mover benefit. Notable experience in the amrket by the firms help them in coming up with better market strategies to sustain and improve their market position. Bonset America Corporation, Linpac Senior Holdings Limited, and Groupo Barbier depend on their varied portfolio and past experience so as to customize their products as per the customer’s requirement.

