Stretch Packaging Market Size, Share, Current Trends, Industry Demand, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2023

Summary

Global Stretch Packaging Market Information Report by Material (Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Poly vinyl chloride (PVC) and others), by Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial goods, Consumer product, and Others) and By Region – Global Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights

The growth in import export activities among the countries, increases the shipping of products, which drives the growth of the market. Stretch packaging is used to hold the loads and products together on a pallet for the purpose of transportation or storage. This packaging is transparent, which makes it suitable for retail & wholesale display, and ideal for general marketing purposes, due to its clear surface. These factors also impact the growth of the market, positively. However, the availability of cheap alternatives may hamper the growth of the market.

Stretch packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4423

Key Players

The prominent players in the stretch packaging market include Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), Berry Global, Inc. (U.S.), Amcor Ltd (Australia), Sigma Plastics Group, Inc. (U.S.), AEP Industries Inc. (U.S), DUO PLAST AG (Germany), Unnati Industrial Corporation (India), U.S. Packaging & Wrapping LLC (U.S.), and Grafix Arts (U.S.).

Market Research Analysis

Global stretch packaging market has been segmented based on material, application and region. On the basis of material, the market is segmented as Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Poly vinyl chloride (PVC). Low Density Polyethylene dominates the material segment of the market. Majority of the end users use LDPE for stretch packaging. LLDPE is expected to be the fastest growing material segment. PVC is a dense material and is considered a common material in India, when clarity is an important selection criterion, particularly for consumer packaging.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented as food & beverages, industrial product, consumer product, and others. Food & Beverages segment dominates the application segment of the market. Increased consumption of food & beverages across the globe drives the demand of beverages.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Stretch Packaging Market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global stretch packaging market by its material, product, application and region.

By Material

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Poly vinyl chloride (PVC)

Other

By Application

Food & Beverages

Industrial goods

Consumer Product

Others

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Browse Full Report With TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/stretch-packaging-market-4423

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312