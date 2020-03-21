Stretch Marks Treatment Market will Reach at a CAGR of 5.40% from 2017 – 2025

Savvy players in the global stretch marks treatment market are leveraging multi-pronged strategies in order to surge ahead. Carefully-considered acquisitions is one of them. They are also expending money into research and development of more effective products and launching them in the market. For example, key players Basq Skin Care unveiled a stretch mark minimizer scrub to trigger the stretch mark repair. Similarly, Stratpharma AG, another prominent participant, introduced stretch mark removal gels, which lessen discoloration and redness of the skin associated with stretch marks.

Some of the key players in the global stretch marks treatment market are Laboratoires Expanscience, Clarins Group, Merz North America, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc., Union-Swiss (Pty) Ltd., Basq Skincare, Ellipse A/S, The Boppy Company LLC, Helix BioMedix, Inc., Weleda AG, Dermaclara, Inc., Mama Mio US, Inc., and Centre Light Solutions, LLC.

Request A Sample-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=33128

A report by Transparency Market Research projects the global stretch marks treatment market to attain a value of US$1.99 bn by 2025-end by clocking a CAGR of 5.40% from 2017 to 2025.

Treatment-wise, the global stretch marks treatment market can be segmented into topical products, lasers, microdermabrasion, etc. Of them, the topical products segment leads the market with maximum share because of the cheaper market price and easy availability through various distribution channels. Creams, a sub-segment of topical products, also drives the topical products segment through maximum sales.

Geographically, the key regions in the global market for stretch mark treatments studied in the report are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of them, Asia Pacific is expected to surpass all other regions by clocking maximum CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2025. Rising disposable incomes of people along with the changing lifestyle and growing popularity of mushrooming ecommerce platforms are mainly serving to stoke growth in the region. Japan and India are two of the nations that are powering the market in Asia Pacific.

Request Brochure-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33128

Obesity Causing Stretch Marks Stokes Demand in Market

Rising instances of stretch marks in people of various age-groups is catalyzing growth in the global stretch marks treatment market. Growing prevalence of obesity on account of increasing consumption of calorie-laden fat food and a sedentary lifestyle is one of the main causes of stretch marks these days. Besides, rising consciousness among pregnant women highly prone to stretch marks, on account of urbanization and skillful advertisements by manufacturers, is also positively impacting demand.

Wide Array of Products Benefit Market

A range of products serving different needs is another factor boosting the global market for stretch marks treatment. This is mainly on account of the thrust on research and development by keen players to come up with more effective products. Explosive growth in e-tailing platforms worldwide and penetration of internet is benefitting the market as well.

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled, “Stretch Marks Treatment Market (Treatment – Topical Products (Creams, Oils and Serum, and Lotions), Lasers (Fractional Lasers and Pulse-Dye Lasers), and Microdermabrasion; End-user – Hospitals, Clinics, Specialty Dermatology Centers, and Home-use) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Volume, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017–2025.”