Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Challenges to Watch in 2019

Stretch Blow Molding is the process of manufacturing high quality and very high clarity bottles. The plastic is melted and then injected into a mold to form a preform. The preform is then pre heated before being held inside two halves of a mold.Strectch blow molding machine possesses three main processes. The first process is the injection process which is followed by stretching and blowing, in which the machine works on the principle that the when temperature changes then it would adjust the process according to output and final process is discharge. In practice the four stages are carried out concurrently using a revolving carousel of molds.

Global Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Dynamics:

Stretch blow molding is generally used for making different types of bottles. The major driving factor for the increasing use of stretch blow molding machine is the growth in plastic bottles industry, plastic industry.

There are some challenges in stretch blow molding machine such as its very high setup costs which can only be justified by extremely high production volumes. Also, it is less flexible in adjusting for different product gram weights and is limited to certain plastic materials, such as PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate). This machine takes longer setup time to produce the first product.

There are many opportunities in this market such as increasing the production speed of blow molding machine. We can develop a method so that machine can produce repeatable stable products. One of the major opportunities in stretch blow molding is that it can stretches the container in both the axel direction, and the hoop direction. This is called biaxial stretching. This increases the barrier properties, tolerable drop impact, clarity, tensile strength and top load in a container. This increase in strength allows producers to reduce the overall weight of a container by about 10-15% compared to other production methods, thereby making it the cost effective process.

There are some latest trends in stretch blow molding machine market such as, single stretch blow molding machine uses an extruder that injects hollow tube into a rapid cooling preform mold. The preform is reheated and then placed in the container mold. The now hot and softened tube is able to stretch to double its original length. Two-stage stretch blow molding is generally used only for jobs that require extremely high volume runs like: peanut butter jars, liquor bottles, narrow mouthed water bottles etc.

Global Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Segmentation:

Stretch blow molding machine can segmented on the basis of raw materials type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others (Including Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), etc.)

Stretch blow molding machine can segmented on the basis of technology used

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Thermoforming

Others (Including Rotomolding, Casting, etc.)

Stretch blow molding machine can segmented on the basis of application

Packaging

Consumable & Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Others (Including toys, furniture, etc.)

Global Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Regional Overview:

The global stretch blow molding machine market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America holds the major share in the global stretch blow molding machine market in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. This is attributed to growing concern towards adoption of safety factors and also production of various products which need stretch blow molding machines in this region. Followed by North America, is APEJ and Europe and are expected to grow relatively at a higher CAGR during the forecast period since the use stretch blow molding machine is improving the molding capacity in these regions. The stretch blow molding machine market in Japan is well established and expected to grow at average CAGR over the forecast period. MEA and Latin America are expected to expand at sluggish growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

Amsler Equipment Inc.

Aoki Laboratory America Inc.

Blow Mold Tooling Inc.

Container Corporation of Canada

FGH System

Glacier Machinery Sales Corp.

KHS Inc.

Nissei ASB Company

Siapi Srl

Pet All Manufacturing Inc.

Jiangsu Victor Machinery Co. Ltd.

British Plastics Federation

Golfang Mfg. & Development Co. Ltd.

