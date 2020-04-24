Stressing on R&D Efforts to Amplify Hearing Protection Devices Market Growth

Hearing protection devices refer to the barriers that reduce the amount of sound energy transmitted to the inner ear. Hearing protection devices include earplugs, uniform attenuation earplug, earmuffs and hearing bands. These devices are recommended for users exposed to noise levels of over 80 dB for eight hours. Earplugs refer to HPD that are inserted in the ear canal to protect the ear. Uniform attenuation earplugs are designed to provide more natural sound perception with the help of acoustic filters. Earmuffs are hearing protection devices that fit over the entire external ear, including the lobe and seal against the side of the head with suitable cushion or pad. Hearing bands are used to seal the external opening of the ear to achieve noise attenuation.

Hearing protection devices are used in various industries to protect from high noise such as construction, military, mining, forestry, manufacturing, healthcare, shooting, etc. Construction is the second-largest end user segment in terms of value in the global hearing protection devices market. This is mainly attributed to increasing construction activities worldwide. On an average, construction industry workers are exposed to noise levels exceeding 90 dB for 8 hours, which can cause permanent hearing loss. The mining end user segment is expected to be the largest segment in terms of value throughout the forecast period in the global hearing protection devices market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the mining sector has the highest prevalence of hazardous workplace noise exposure among all industrial sectors. It is imperative for miners to use HPD to reduce an incidence of NIHL.

This report covers the global hearing protection devices market performance in terms of revenue contribution from various segments. This section also includes PMR analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities, which are influencing the growth of the global hearing protection devices market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints are included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. The report also offers global company share analysis for the year 2014.

By product type, the global hearing protection devices market is segmented into earplugs, earmuffs, uniform attenuation earplug and hearing bands; of these, earplugs segment is expected to be the largest revenue contributor to the global market over the forecast period. Uniform attenuation earplugs segment is expected to grow in terms of value but at a very slow pace as compared to other segments. Earplugs segment is expected to register higher CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period as compared to other segments.

By end user, the global hearing protection devices market is segmented into construction, forestry, military, mining, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Mining industry segment dominated the hearing protection devices market in 2014. However, construction industry segment is projected to expand at a higher CAGR over the forecast period, mainly due to strict safety regulation for workers. HPD manufacturers are designing various devices that can be worn together with other products such as it offers earmuffs with face shield and earmuff with safety helmets, which helps increase revenue contribution from the segment to the overall market. Healthcare industry segment accounted for the least share in the global hearing protection devices market in terms of revenue in 2014 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period.

By region, North America is expected to remain the market leader in the hearing protection devices market, mainly due to growing technological advancements, increasing awareness about noise pollution hazards, and high disposable income in the region. Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at a significant pace mainly due to rapid industrialization and rising construction and manufacturing activities in developing countries such as China, India, Bangladesh, Philippines and Indonesia. In terms of value, markets in North America, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe respectively are expected to register the highest CAGRs in the hearing protection devices market during the forecast period. MEA is a largely untapped market and offers companies significant growth opportunities. Lack of awareness about HPD in certain regions is a major hindrance for the growth of the market.