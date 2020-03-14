Streptococcal Infections Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Streptococcal infections are caused by any one of several species of Streptococcus. These infections can spread through coughing or sneezing, contact with infected wounds or sores, or during a vaginal delivery.

It affects various areas of the body, including the bloodstream, heart valves, lungs, middle ear, throat, and tissue under the skin. The symptoms may include red and painful swollen tissues, sore throat, and a rash, depending on the area affected.

Streptococcal bacteria are divided into three different groups; Group A, Group B, and Viridans. Group A streptococci spread through inhalation of droplets of secretions from the nose or throat, and dispersed when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Group B streptococci spread in newborns through vaginal secretions during vaginal delivery. Viridans streptococci inhabit the mouth of healthy people but can invade the bloodstream, especially in people with periodontal inflammation and infect heart valves, causing endocarditis. Some drug candidates in streptococcal infections pipeline include, but are not limited to, Streptococcal B vaccine conjugate and GBS NN.

