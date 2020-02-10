Street and Roadway Lighting Market Top Competitors SYSKA LED, Thorn, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Dongguan Kingsun Optoelectronic Co., Ltd., Virtual Extension, ShenZhen HengXinDa Lighting Co. Ltd. and Others

Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market By Light Source (LEDs, HID Lamps, Fluorescent Lights), Wattage Type (Less Than 50W, Between 50W and 150W, More Than 150W), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), End User (Highways, Street & Roadways, Bridges & Tunnels), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast
Get Exclusive Sample PDF of Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-street-roadway-lighting-market
Market Segmentation:
On the basis of light source, global street and roadway lighting market is segmented into light emitting diodes (LEDs), high intensity discharge (HID) Lamps and fluorescent lights. High intensity discharge (HID) Lamps are sub segmented into high pressure sodium (HPS) lamps, metal halides and induction lamps and mercury vapor lamps (MVL).
On the basis of wattage type, global street and roadway lighting market is segmented into less than 50W, between 50W and 150W, more than 150W.
On the basis of offering, global street and roadway lighting market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Services are sub segmented into pre installation and post installation. Pre installation is further sub segmented into design and installation whereas, post installation is further sub segmented into maintenance and support.
On the basis of end user, global street and roadway lighting market is segmented into highways, street and roadways, bridges and tunnels.
Major Market Competitors:
Some of the major players in global street and roadway lighting market include:-
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.,
- GENERAL ELECTRIC,
- Hubbell Incorporated,
- Eaton,
- Cree, Inc.,
SYSKA LED, Thorn, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Dongguan Kingsun Optoelectronic Co., Ltd., LED ROADWAY LIGHTING LTD., OSRAM Licht AG, Virtual Extension, ClaroLux Landscape Lighting, ShenZhen HengXinDa Lighting Co.,Ltd., Shenzhen GHC Co., Ltd., WS Atkins plc, Lighting Reality, Forus Electric and MMA Lighting Consultancy Ltd. among others.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing
- Market Size And Forecast
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power Of Buyers
- Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
- Threat Of New Entrants
- Threat Of Substitutes
- Threat Of Rivalry
- Market Condition
Part 08: Market Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market Opportunity
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Mea
- Apac
- Market Opportunity
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
Part 16: Appendix
- List Of Abbreviations
See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.
Access Detailed TOC at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-street-roadway-lighting-market
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: [email protected]