Street and Roadway Lighting Market: Growing Development and Modernization of Infrastructure by Top Players Analysis (Hubbell Incorporated, Eaton, Cree, Inc., SYSKA LED, Thorn, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Dongguan Kingsun Optoelectronic Co., Ltd., Virtual Extension, ShenZhen HengXinDa Lighting Co. Ltd. and Others)

Street and roadway lightings are widely used in the urban areas, acts as a source of light on the road. Now a day, these are switching to the LED due to which it results in less cost, low maintenance, less pollution and many more. These are mainly used at highways, street and roadways, bridges and tunnels.

Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market By Light Source (LEDs, HID Lamps, Fluorescent Lights), Wattage Type (Less Than 50W, Between 50W and 150W, More Than 150W), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), End User (Highways, Street & Roadways, Bridges & Tunnels), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of light source, global street and roadway lighting market is segmented into light emitting diodes (LEDs), high intensity discharge (HID) Lamps and fluorescent lights. High intensity discharge (HID) Lamps are sub segmented into high pressure sodium (HPS) lamps, metal halides and induction lamps and mercury vapor lamps (MVL).

On the basis of wattage type, global street and roadway lighting market is segmented into less than 50W, between 50W and 150W, more than 150W.

On the basis of offering, global street and roadway lighting market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Services are sub segmented into pre installation and post installation. Pre installation is further sub segmented into design and installation whereas, post installation is further sub segmented into maintenance and support.

On the basis of end user, global street and roadway lighting market is segmented into highways, street and roadways, bridges and tunnels.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players in global street and roadway lighting market include:-

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

GENERAL ELECTRIC,

Hubbell Incorporated,

Eaton,

Cree, Inc.,

SYSKA LED, Thorn, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Dongguan Kingsun Optoelectronic Co., Ltd., LED ROADWAY LIGHTING LTD., OSRAM Licht AG, Virtual Extension, ClaroLux Landscape Lighting, ShenZhen HengXinDa Lighting Co.,Ltd., Shenzhen GHC Co., Ltd., WS Atkins plc, Lighting Reality, Forus Electric and MMA Lighting Consultancy Ltd. among others.

