Strategic Overview of the Tea Premixes Market

The tea premixes comprise of flavor, milk powder, tea extract powder, herbs, spices, and sugar. Instant tea premixes have now become the immediate solution for consumers who prefer instant drinks which is healthy and takes less time to prepare.

Tea premixes eventually became the new product which contains various healthy components such as vitamins and polyphenols and today tea premixes have netted a significant amount of market around the world owing to increasing dietary preference among the consumers coupled with busy lifestyle.

Tea is a hot beverage which is native to China and India, made up of dark green leaves and white flowers. By early 2000, the consumption of tea was significantly growing across the globe, and the popularity was also exceeding than that of wine, beer, and cold drinks. However, increasing consumption got affected due to its growing concern about health issues. Hence, manufacturers had to come up with a new innovative product in order to bolster the market growth.

Increasing Demand for Fortified Beverages

Improving living standards coupled with hectic time schedules and busy lifestyle are expected to increase the uptake of ready to make and instant food products, resulting in higher demand for tea premixes across the globe. Tea premixes being in powder form has the largest surface area. Hence the anti-oxidant activity in tea premixes is also high. Therefore the positioning of the beverage made from the tea premixes is done in the healthy drink rather than a refreshing beverage. Owing to this, maximum consumers get attracted towards the tea premixes, which is creating a significant growth opportunity for the manufactures operating in the market. Ascend in concerns identified with obesity is the critical factor that drives the growth of the global tea premix market. A standout amongst the most broadly utilized tea premixes is green tea, which offers several health advantages, such as, weight reduction and proficient glucose regulation, owing to this the market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Also, increasing demand for drinks that are easy to make is resulting in the rapid adoption of tea premixes, particularly in the business sector, which fuels the growth of the market.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Currently, the lack of standardized regulations is resulting in confusion between legitimate organic products and falsely labelled ones, thus restraining the growth of the global tea premixes market. USDA certifications help to eliminate this doubt and aid consumers to distinguish between the various products available in the market. The growing organic food and beverage industry has witnessed the emergence of many organizations being authorized to regulate and certify organic tea premixes products. Standards have been defined by regulatory bodies in various countries to ensure the authenticity of organic tea premixes products available in the respective markets. Introduction of standardized regulations across all countries in major regions of the world will open up potential opportunities to launch new and enhanced tea premixes products in recently untapped markets, expand the geographical footprint, and expand consumer base. Companies operating in the global tea premixes market could also focus on offering tea premixes in bulk quantities in order to enhance its consumer base.

Global Tea Premixes Market: Key Players

Some of the major manufacturers and suppliers operating in the global tea premixes market are The Unilever Group, Tata Global Beverages Limited, PepsiCo Inc., Ajinomoto General Foods Inc., Wagh Bakri Tea Group Ito En Ltd, Starbucks Corp., The Coca-Cola Company, Monster Beverage Company, Keurig Green Mountain Inc., and Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. among others. Apart from the above mentioned companies, many other manufacturers are showing a keen interest in tea premixes, owing to its increasing demand from the corporate sector, resulting in high demand for Tea Premixes over the forecast period.