“Strategic Market Intelligence: Insurance Industry in Tanzania – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022”, report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Tanzanian insurance industry.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, claims paid, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets and total investment income during the review period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2017-2022).

The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Tanzanian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages of insurers operating in the country.

This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Tanzanian insurance industry.

Key Highlights

– Key insights and dynamics of the Tanzanian insurance industry.

– A comprehensive overview of the Tanzanian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

– Tanzanian insurance industry’s market structure with market shares.

Scope

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Insurance Industry in Tanzania.

– It provides historical values for the Tanzanian insurance industry for the report’s 2013-2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017-2022 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Tanzanian insurance industry, and market forecasts to 2022.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Tanzanian insurance industry, and each category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Tanzanian insurance industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the insurance industry.

– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

