GlobalData’s “Strategic Market Intelligence: Insurance Industry in Macau — Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022”, report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Macau insurance industry.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, density, gross claims, commissions and expenses,total assets, and total investment income during the review period (2013–2017) and forecast period (2017–2022).

The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Macau economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages of insurers operating in the country.

The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Macau insurance industry.

Key Highlights:

— Key insights and dynamics of the Macau insurance industry.

— Macau insurance industry’s market structure with market shares.

Scope:

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Insurance Industry in Macau.

— It provides historical values for the Macau insurance industry for the report’s 2013–2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017–2022 forecast period.

— It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Macau insurance industry, and market forecasts to 2022.

Reasons to buy:

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Macau insurance industry, and each category within it.

— Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Macau insurance industry.

— Assess the competitive dynamics in the insurance industry.

— Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

Key Players:

China Life Insurance (Overseas) Co. Ltd.

AIA International Ltd.

AXA China Region Ins. Co. (Bermuda) Ltd.

MassMutual Asia Ltd.

China Taiping Insurance (Macau) Co., Ltd.

Manulife (International) Ltd.

Luen Fung Hang Insurance Co., Ltd.

Macau Insurance Co., Ltd.

Asia Insurance Co., Ltd.

Fidelidade Macau — Insurance Company Limited

Key Points from TOC:

Executive Summary

Industry — Snapshot

Penetration and Premium Trend

Assets and Investments

Industry Composition

Life Insurance

Premium, Policies and Density

Key Indicators

General Insurance

Premium and Profitability

Claims and Investments

Lines of Business

Property

Motor

Liability

Marine, Aviation and Transit

Personal Accident

Health

Miscellaneous

Reinsurance

Competitive Landscape

Composition of Top Five Insurers

Market Share

Appendix

