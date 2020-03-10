Strategic Insight into the Global Citrus Distillate Market , 2018-2026

Citrus distillates are obtained by the distillation operation in which the desired product is obtained by the volatility difference. Citrus distillates are sometimes called citrus extract, but there is a huge difference in both. The primary difference is the process used; distillates are obtained on the basis of volatility while extracts are obtained by using extracting solvent in it. Citrus distillate is also produced as a byproduct while manufacturing citrus peel liqueur. The global citrus distillate market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate, attributed to increasing application of the citrus distillate in the breweries or beverage industries.

Citrus distillates are the product obtained from the citrus fruits such as lemon, lime, orange, bitter orange, tangerine, grapefruit, bergamot, and mandarin. Citrus distillates are liquid products mostly used in culinary and beverages as a flavor ingredient.

Wide Variety of Applications of Citrus Distillate

The citrus distillate finds its application in various fields such as food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics, but citrus distillate has been known to be used extensively in the food and beverages industry. In the food industry the applications of citrus distillate are in bakery, confectionary, sausages, seasonings, and dairy. In the beverage industry the applications of citrus distillate are in alcoholic drinks, teas, smoothies, and packaged drinks. Citrus distillate which acts as a natural flavoring agent is known to be used in the production of candies, pastries, and cakes. In addition, as it has antioxidant property, it is used in various cosmetic products such as face-wash and cream. Citrus distillate is used as a fragrance ingredient in the manufacturing of paint thinner (a solvent used to lower the viscosity of oil-based paints). Citrus distillate is also used as a grease or oil removal agent which is additionally enhancing the demand for citrus distillate globally. So, by these factors, it is expected that the demand for citrus distillate would be high in the near future.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

Since, citrus distillate is widely used in the manufacturing of alcoholic drinks, tea, and other beverages. There is an excellent opportunity for the citrus distillate producers to target beverage industries as the growing demand for beverages in the emerging countries such as China, India, Singapore, and Indonesia is expected to enhance the consumption of citrus distillate. Also, growing flavors and fragrance industry in Europe would have a significant impact on the citrus distillate market. Due to increment in the number of food and beverages industries in the past few years, the growth opportunity for the citrus distillates is increased. In addition, the growing trend of beauty and personal care would be expected to give rise to the citrus distillate market as citrus distillates are used in various cosmetic products including face-wash and creams due to their anti-oxidant property. Citrus distillates are also used in the paint thinners. Hence, new players who are going to invest in the market could target the paints thinner as the demand for citrus distillate is escalating in this field. By considering the above factors, it is expected that the citrus distillate market will grow positive during the upcoming years.

Global Citrus Distillate: Key Players

Some of the global key manufacturers and suppliers of citrus distillate are Kerry Inc., HIGH FIVE, BRILLIANT WIN, Oasis Dispensaries, Atom Supplies Limited, Lough Ree Distillery, and Maxim Technologies Inc. More Industrialists and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in the citrus distillate as the demand for the product is growing in the beverage and food industries.