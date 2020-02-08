Strategic Insight into The 5G Wireless Ecosystem Market Forecast with Leading Industry Players

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “The 5G Wireless Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts” to its huge collection of research reports.

Despite the lack of sufficient LTE coverage in parts of the world, mobile operators and vendors have already embarked on R&D initiatives to develop 5G, the next evolution in mobile networks. 5G is expected to provide a single network environment to deliver not only existing mobile broadband and IoT services, but also new innovations such as self-driving cars, cloud robotics, 3D holographic telepresence and remote surgery with haptic feedback.

In fact, many mobile operators are betting on 5G to diversify their revenue streams, as conventional voice and data service ARPUs decline globally. For example, South Korea’s KT has established a dedicated business unit for holograms, which it envisions to be a key source of revenue for its future 5G network.

At present, the 3GPP and other SDOs (Standards Development Organizations) are engaged in defining the first phase of 5G specifications. However, pre-standards 5G network rollouts are already underway, most notably in the United States and South Korea, as mobile operators rush to be the first to offer 5G services. SNS Research estimates that by the end of 2017, pre-standards 5G network investments are expected to account for over $250 Million.

The “5G Wireless Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the emerging 5G ecosystem including key market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, usage scenarios, vertical market applications, mobile operator deployment commitments, case studies, spectrum availability/allocation, standardization, research initiatives and vendor strategies. The report also presents forecasts for 5G investments and operator services.

The report covers the following topics:

– 5G NR (New Radio) and NextGen (Next Generation) system architecture

– Market drivers and barriers to the adoption of 5G networks

– 5G requirements, usage scenarios, vertical markets and applications

– Key enabling technologies including air interface design, higher frequency radio access, advanced antenna systems, flexible duplex schemes, D2D (Device-to-Device) connectivity, dynamic spectrum access, self-backhauling and network slicing

– Complementary concepts including NFV, SDN, hyperscale data centers, Cloud RAN, satellite communications and aerial networking platforms

– Case studies and review of mobile operator 5G commitments

– 5G standardization, development and research initiatives

– Analysis of spectrum availability and allocation strategies for 5G networks

– Competitive assessment of vendor strategies

– Review of investments on R&D and pre-standards 5G networks

– Standardized 5G infrastructure, user equipment and operator service forecasts till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

5G R&D Investments

Pre-Standards 5G Network Investments

Standardized 5G Infrastructure Investments

Standardized 5G User Equipment Investments

The report has the following key findings:

– Following completion of the 3GPP’s first phase of 5G specifications in March 2018, SNS Research expects that early adopters across the globe will simultaneously begin commercializing 5G services in 2019.

– Between 2019 and 2025, we expect the 5G network infrastructure market to aggressively grow a CAGR of nearly 70%, eventually accounting for $28 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2025.

– Although early 5G R&D investments have primarily targeted the radio access segment, network-slicing has recently emerged as necessary “”end-to-end”” capability to guarantee performance for different 5G applications which may have contrasting requirements.

– In order to support diverse usage scenarios, 5G networks are expected to utilize a variety of frequency bands ranging from established sub-6 GHz cellular bands to millimeter wave spectrum.

