Strapping Market Application, Developing Trends and Forecast to 2024 – Samuel Strapping, Cordstrap, Dynaric Inc, FROMM Group, Anshan Falan, Baosteel, Bhushan Steel, Youngsun and Others

Strapping is the process of applying a strap to an item to combine, hold, reinforce, or fasten it. The strap may also be referred to as strapping. Strapping is most commonly used in the packaging industry.

At present, the manufactures of strapping are concentrated in China, Europe, US, Japan and India. The global leading players in this market are Signode, M.J.Maillis Group, Cordstrap, FROMM Group, Anshan Falan and Baosteel.

The strapping are mainly used by wood industry, paper industry, building industry and textile industry. The main application of strapping is building industry. The market share of the three applications is 22.87%, 21.17% and 24.66%.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of downstream industry, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

According to this study, over the next five years the Strapping market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4430 million by 2024, from US$ 3450 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Strapping business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Strapping Market Players

Signode

M.J.Maillis Group

Samuel Strapping

Cordstrap

Dynaric?Inc

FROMM Group

Anshan Falan

Baosteel

Bhushan Steel

Youngsun

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Strapping consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Strapping market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Strapping manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Strapping with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Strapping submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Strapping value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Steel Strapping

Plastic Strapping

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Wood Industry

Paper Industry

Building Industry

Textile Industry

Others

Global Strapping Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

