Strain Gauges Market Competitive Analysis By 2024 : VPG, HBM, Zemic, Yiling, HYCSYQ, NMB, KYOWA, LCT, Omega, TML, BCM, Piezo-Metrics

Strain Gauges, also called Strain Gages, are devices whose resistance changes under the application of force or strain. They can be used for measurement of force, strain, stress, pressure, displacement, acceleration etc. The global average price of Strain Gauges is in the decreasing trend, from 665 USD/K Pcs in 2012 to 631 USD/ K Pcs in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

China is the largest consumption region of Strain Gauges, with a sales market share nearly 37% in 2016. North America is the second largest consumption region of Strain Gauges, enjoying production market share nearly 15.91% in 2016.

Strain Gauges demand has a certain space, but technical threshold is low, so the market is scattered. However, high end products concentrated in a small number of companies. Although production of Strain Gauges brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without downstream support do not enter into the Strain Gauges field abruptly.

According to this study, over the next five years the Strain Gauges market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 210 million by 2024, from US$ 160 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Strain Gauges business, shared in Chapter 3.

Some of the major players operating in the Strain Gauges market are:

VPG, HBM, Zemic, Yiling, HYCSYQ, NMB, KYOWA, LCT, Omega, TML, BCM, Piezo-Metrics, Hualanhai and among others.

Market Analysis by Regions:

USA

Europe

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

South America

South Africa

Others

Market Analysis by Types:

Stress Analysis Type

Transducer Type

Others

Market Analysis by Applications

Electronics and Measurement

Construction

Industrial

Others

Table of Content

1 Strain Gauges Market Overview

2 Global Strain Gauges Competitions By Players

3 Global Strain Gauges Competitions By Types

4 Global Strain Gauges Competitions By Applications

5 Global Strain Gauges Production Market Analysis By Regions

7 Imports And Exports Market Analysis

