Strain Gauge Sensors Market 2019 Size Projected To reach US$ 200 million Globally by 2024

A strain gauge (or strain gage) is a sensor whose resistance varies with applied force; it converts force, pressure, tension, weight, etc., into a change in electrical resistance which can then be measured. When external forces are applied to a stationary object, stress and strain are the result. Stress is defined as the object’s internal Strain Gauge forces, and strain is defined as the displacement and deformation that occur.

At present, the production companies focus on China, it will reached a production volume of approximately 65888 K units in 2016, and the production volume share is 30.45%, and the secondary production region is USA, it will reached a production volume of 48175 K units in 2016, and the production volume share is 22.26%, Europe is following with 22.00% share.

There are major two classification of strain gauge Sensors in this report, metal strain gauge Sensors and semiconductor strain gauge Sensors. Globally, the revenue share of each type of strain gauge is 87.61% %and 12.39% in 2016.

At present, the world’s large brands are mainly concentrated in USA, Japan and Europe. The top three manufactures are Vishay, HBM, Zemic, respectively with global production market share as 8.2%, 7.26% and 5.27% in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Strain Gauge Sensors market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 200 million by 2024, from US$ 170 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Strain Gauge Sensors business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Vishay

HBM

NMB

KYOWA

Zemic

Yiling

HYCSYQ

LCT

Hualanhai

Omega

TML

BCM

Piezo-Metrics

This study considers the Strain Gauge Sensors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Metal strain gauge Sensors

Semiconductor strain gauge Sensors

Segmentation by application:

Weighing Equipment

Aerospace

Cranes

Others

