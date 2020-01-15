Strain Gauge Market Latest Trends & Key Drivers Supporting Growth through | 2017 – 2025

Strain Gauge equipment is generally smaller than even a postage stamp and is used to measure pressure, acceleration, displacement, length, tension, weight, etc. A strain gauge converts the force applied upon it into a change in its electrical resistance, which can then be measured. This property of the strain gauge makes it useful in a wide variety of industries such as construction, infrastructure, and automotive. The equipment is small in size but very important, as it helps ensure the strength, appropriateness, and stability of many structures such as bridges, railway lines, buildings, etc., as well as parts used in automotive such cars, airplanes, and ships.

The global Strain Gauge market can be segmented based on type, application, and end-user industry.

In terms of type, the market can be classified into metal strain gauge and semiconductor strain gauge. The metal strain gauge witnessed significant demand in the market, as it can be applied for a large range of applications. The semiconductor strain gauge is utilized in cases of high sensitivity such as the measurement of local strains in ICs. The measurement of high-level sensitivity requires a high value of gauge factor, which is provided by a semiconductor strain gauge. A higher gauge factor results in a comparatively higher change in resistance, which is easy to measure accurately.

In terms of application, the global strain gauge market can be segregated into measurement of strain and measurement of other quantities. Strain gauges are most commonly utilized for the measurement of strain. However, other quantities which can be measured include length, weight, tension, displacement, etc.

In terms of the end-user industry, the global strain gauge market can be segmented into energy, transportation, and others. The energy industry, such as oil & gas, power, and mining, is witnessing a considerable demand for strain gauges. The transportation industry comprising automotive, rail, vessels, and aerospace also accounts for an important share of the demand for strain gauges. The others segment includes infrastructure, buildings, manufacturing, and research centers.

In terms of region, the global strain gauge market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Demand for strain gauge is highest in the developed regions of North America and Europe because the quality standard of equipment and infrastructure, as well as the required safety levels are high in these regions. Meanwhile, the demand is increasing in the developing regions of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa due to the improving standards of infrastructure in these regions.

Key players operating in the global strain gauge market include Vishay Precision Group Inc., Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH, NMB Technologies Corporation, Kyowa Electronic Instruments Co., Ltd., Zemic Worldwide, Shanghai Yiling Electrical Measuring Instruments Company, Zhejiang Huangyan Testing Apparatus Factory, Xiamen Loadcell Technology Co., Ltd., Huahailan, OMEGA Engineering, Tokyo Sokki Kenkyujo Co., Ltd., and BCM Sensor Technologies bvba.