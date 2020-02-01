Straightening Machines Market – Competitive Landscape & Technological Breakthroughs Analysis in Next Few Years

Straightening machines are used for precision straightening of the surface of the material inserted into the machine for diverse end-use applications. The material passing through the machine comprising of heavy duty bars pass freely through the machine and deliver a straiten material. The prerequisites of the machines vary depending on the material deformities present, the design of the die, and the finished element’s requirements. Straightening is done by bending the stripe around loops of rollers to interchangeably stretch and compress the higher and lower sides. Accordingly, these machines can remove a twist, bend, clasp, and kink from plates, rails, bars, straps, cylinders, or cable in metal work.

Straightening machines are driven mainly by macro factors. The concept of circular economy thereby promoting the construction industry is becoming popular due to the increasing impact from global steel demand. After the economic recovery, the construction industry is witnessing growth currently and is expected to keep an upward track during the forecast period. Another factor contributing to the growth of the construction sector is the healthy economic growth and the related affirmative influence on domestic income, commercial profits, and civic budgets.

Additionally, private housing and infrastructure work is expected to rise in the short term forecast period. On the other hand, retail and office construction projects are witnessing declining growth rate. The development of industrial infrastructure and substantial spending on industrial projects has led to the growth of the straightening machines market. In recent years, the global manufacturing industry and the construction sector has benefited from rising investments and exports.

Rising demand for iron and steel in the construction industry has led to the growing significance of straightening machines. Another factor driving the sales of straightening machines is the growth of the metal and manufacturing sector. However, project delays in major infrastructural developments have led to non-use of new advance equipment and these lead to idle or less utilization until the addition of new technology in these machines.

Global output and consumption of steel products continued to grow in 2017 after the industry stabilized in 2016. China consumes over 40% of the global steel. Demand for steel in North America is majorly contributed by the U.S. due to infrastructural development and investment. One of the key trending factors in the market is the automotive production increase witnessed in South Korea.

Some of the key players operating in the global straightening machines market are MAE Group, Galdabini SPA, Kokusai Co., Ltd., SAE Ibertest, Hines Industries, Reika GmbH & Co.KG, S. Dunkes GmbH, KBH Company, SAMICK Precision Ind, Changchun Huikai Technology, Pegasys Systems, Kemtech International Private Ltd., NEDSCHROEF Machinery, and ISR Industrial Solutions Research among others. Players in this industry are making efforts to meet the end consumer’s requirement of products with maximum roundness & straightness with strict tolerance quality.

Players are focusing more on automation in the straightening machines to achieve the highest quality. Additionally, they are focusing on compact designs to meet the need for low space requirements with quick convertible designs. Accordingly, many custom-made designs are made in 3D straightening machines to incorporate niche requirements.