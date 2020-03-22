Storage Dewars Market – Key Players are LABREPCO, Cryofab, Air Products and Chemicals, International Cryogenics, Thermo Fisher

Storage dewars are specialized vacuum flasks that are available in various forms including open buckets, flasks with self-pressurizing tanks, and loose-fitting stoppers. Storing dewars are manufactured to reduce risks associated with storing liquid cryogens. All storage Dewars have walls constructed from two or more layers, with a high vacuum maintained between the layers which provides pleasant thermal insulation between the exterior and interior of the dewars, which reduces the rate at which the contents boil off. Precautions are taken while designing dewars for the safe management of the gas, which is released as the liquid nitrogen slowly boils. The simplest Dewars (non-pressurized) allow the gas to escape either through an open top or past a loose-fitting stopper to prevent the risk of explosion. Sophisticated dewars (pressurized) trap the gas above the liquid and store it at high pressure. This increases the boiling point of the liquid and allows it to be stored for extended periods. Additional vapor pressure is delivered automatically through safety valves. The technique of transferring liquid from a Dewar depends upon its design. Simple dewars can be tilted to pour liquid from the neck. Self-pressurizing designs use the gas pressure in the top of the dewar to transfer the liquid up through a pipe (spear) leading to the neck (known as dispensing).

The global storage dewars market is driven by the increase in use of these in laboratories and chemical plants. Additionally, rise in usage of liquid nitrogen and carbon dioxide for the transportation of fruit juices and frozen foods over long distances is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Moreover, environmental health and safety authority has provided safety measures for safe handling of liquid nitrogen. Growth in metal manufacturing and chemical industries in both upcoming and mature economies are providing an opportunity for storage dewars market to rise during forecast period. Furthermore, increasing demand for liquid nitrogen as a coolant and refrigerant in different applications such as metal fabrication, health care, rubber & plastic, food & beverages, electronics, automotive, construction, and pharmaceuticals is expected to propel the market in the next few years. However, high operating cost, in terms of fabrication of storage Dewars, and increase in raw material cost are anticipated to restrain the market. Furthermore, rise in natural gas consumption in emerging economies is projected to create opportunities in the market.

Access Full Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=65699

The storage dewars market can be segmented based on material, capacity, end-use, application, and region. In terms of material, the market can be classified into aluminum, borosilicate glass, glass, stainless steel, and steel. Based on capacity, the storage dewars market can be categorized into 1-10 liters, 20-30 liters, 30-40 liters, 40-50 liters, 50 liters, and above. In terms of end-use, the storage dewars market can be segregated into liquid nitrogen, liquid helium, and others. Based on application, the storage dewars market can be divided into metal fabrication, health care, rubber & plastic, food & beverages, electronics, automotive, construction, and pharmaceuticals. In terms of region, the storage dewars market is split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period, followed by Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global storage dewars market include LABREPCO, Cryofab, Air Products and Chemicals, International Cryogenics, Thermo Fisher, Wessington Cryogenics, Chart Industries, Cryofab, Ted Pella, Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, Worthington Industries, Marathon Products, Inc., Cryo Diffusion S.A.S, Edwards Group, VRV, and Oxford Instruments. Key players are focused on the development and introduction of innovative storage Dewars.