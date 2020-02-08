Stone Veneer Market 2019 Progress Strategies, Manufacturers, Regions, Trends, Challenges to 2025

The Stone Veneer Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Any stone used as decorative facing material that is not meant to be load bearing.is known as stone veneer. Manufactured stone veneer siding is made from Portland cement and iron oxide pigments for coloration. Stone veneers are mass produced, which means its price tags are priced slightly lower. The concrete also accounts for its lighter weight. Rising trends of home décor and cost effective way of décor are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, interest of user and builder for new construction & remodeling are the factors which likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. Stone Veneer offer various benefits such as it can easily cut, it is more consistently colored, veneer is made to last with shock resistant & durable materials, it is easy to care, veneer is more flexible and many more. These benefits are also resulting in promoting the demand of stone veneer across the world. However, complex operation & installation and difficulties in transportation are the factors that limiting the market growth of Stone Veneer during the forecast period. The regional analysis of Global Stone Veneer Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Boral

• Stone Works

• Sunset Stone

• Pro-Via

• Reno Stone

• Boulder

• Eldorado Stone

• Ply Gem Stone

• Quality Stone Veneer

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

 Ledgestone

 Castle Stone

 Split Face

By Application:

 Building

 Decoration

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Stone Veneer Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors