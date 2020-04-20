Stomach Cancer Market 2016-2026 Market Report – Recent Trends and Growth Opportunities | Eli Lilly and company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Stomach Cancer is a fourth most common cancer globally in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the lining of the stomach. Major cause for the developing stomach cancer is not known exactly, But bacterium Helicobacter pylori is one of the main cause of stomach cancer. Smoking and ulcer are few factors leading to stomach cancer. Other factors such as age, diet, and stomach disease can affect the risk of developing stomach cancer. Symptoms of stomach cancer include indigestion and stomach discomfort or pain. Tests that examine the stomach and esophagus are used to detect (find) and diagnose Stomach cancer. Certain factors affect prognosis (chance of recovery) and treatment options. Stomach cancer is the fifth most widely prevalent cancer in the world causing almost 700,000 deaths globally per year.

Stomach Cancer Market: Drivers and Restraints

Stomach cancer market is growing rapidly due to increasing incidence of adenocarcinoma, lymphoma and gastrointestinal stromal tumors across the globe. Major drivers for the stomach cancer market are treatment advancements, combination therapies, increasing number of cancer treatment centers, large number of regulatory approvals for metastatic gastric cancer and low dose radiation technology based devices. Furthermore, the launch of novel therapies for metastatic stomach cancer is expected to drive the growth of the market in the near future. However lack of adequate financial assistance from health insurance policies and stringent regulatory procedures for approving complex nature of radiation devices are the major factors that can hamper the stomach cancer market growth over the forecast period. Other factors such as high cost of therapy and commercially less availability of drugs for the treatment of stomach cancer may hinders the global stomach cancer market.

Stomach Cancer Market: Segmentation

The global stomach cancer market is classified on the basis of treatment type, end use and geography.

Based on treatment type, global stomach cancer market is segmented into the following:

Surgery

Targeted drugs therapy Sunitinib (Sutent) Trastuzumab (Herceptin) Imatinib (Gleevec)

Chemo Therapy

Adjuvant chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Hospitals

Clinics

Specialized Cancer Treatment Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Stomach Cancer Market: Overview

Stomach Cancer market is growing with a significant CAGR due to its high adoption rate in patient specific treatment of gastric cancer by most recent treatment options from surgery to chemotherapy. Developing countries are growing with a higher CAGR compared to other parts of the world. By end use, hospitals and specialized cancer treatment centers segments are expected to account for around 50% share in the global stomach cancer market and the trend is forecast to continue through 2026. Based on treatment type, targeted therapy is expected to register above average CAGR over the forecast period owing to providing innovative techniques such as stem cell therapy, immunotherapy or enzyme therapy.

Stomach Cancer Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic region, global stomach cancer market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific followed by Latin America are the leading markets for stomach cancer treatment market owing to the large patient base of stomach cancer. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, in 2012, Japan accounted for the largest market share of approximately 24.7% in the global stomach cancer treatment market due to high consumption of salty and pickled foods. It’s not just Japan (31.1 new cases /100,000), other countries such as South Korea (41.4), China (29.9), and Mongolia (34) have very high incidence rates of stomach cancer. In the year 2011, 354,829 cases of stomach cancer were diagnosed in China which makes the country a lucrative market for stomach cancer treatment. However, stomach cancer treatment market in North America and Africa is expected to witness sluggish growth due to low incidence rate of stomach cancer.

Market: Key Players

Key players in the Stomach Cancer Market include Eli Lilly and company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis International AG and Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.