Sterilization Services Market – Expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period 2017-2025

Global Sterilization Services Market: Overview

The healthcare sector is consistently touching new peaks each year on the back of the prevalence of several diseases and increasing disposable income among urban populations. Naturally, various aspects of this broad sector are gaining traction too, and sterilization services are one among them. The prosperity of the global sterilization services market is primarily a reflection of high contamination conditions that hospitals and healthcare facilities function under, which makes it very important for them to maintain an environment free from various life forms such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, prions, and other spore forms that emerge from various food ingredients, medication and diagnostic equipment, and other biological culture medium. During the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, the demand in the global sterilization services market has been projected to increment at a healthy CAGR.

Global Sterilization Services Market: Key Trends

Some of the key factors augmenting the demand in for sterilization services are: growing incidences of infection acquired by patients and visitors at hospitals, improved awareness among consumers to prefer hospitals with proper sterilization set-up, increasing number of surgical procedures as a result of the prevalence of several chronic diseases, rapidly increasing percentage of geriatrics in world population who frequently suffer from medical disorders and need sustained care, and growth of the food and beverage industry. On the other hand, factors such as presence of stringent policies from governments before the services are allowed for commercial use, lack of awareness regarding the need for sterilization, high cost of equipment, and saturation in developed regions are obstructing the market for sterilization services from attaining its true potential.

Global Sterilization Services Market: Market Potential

Governments in a number of emerging economies in Asia Pacific have pledged to improve their healthcare infrastructure and hence are inviting foreign investments in hospitals, which in turn has increased the potential of the global sterilization services market several folds. Moreover, several pharmaceutical companies have begun to outsource their research in Asia, opening strong new avenues in this market. The potential of this market will further improve on the back of various innovative products that vendors of this market are introducing, such as e-beam radiation sterilization and single-use technology.

Global Sterilization Services Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of revenue, North America is currently the most lucrative region and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Quick adoption of new technology, high awareness levels among the masses, presence a number of companies of this market in the country of the U.S., and stringent government regulations to maintain cleanliness are a few factors augmenting the demand in the North America sterilization services market. That being said, developing countries such as China, India, and Japan are expected to turn Asia Pacific into a highly profitable region in the near future.

Based on sterilization methods, this market can be segmented into steam sterilization, electron beam radiation sterilization, (EtO) sterilization, and gamma sterilization, whereas on the basis of product type, the market can be bifurcated into validation services and contract sterilization services. End users of the sterilization services market can be pharmaceutical manufacturers, hospitals and diagnostic clinics, and companies who manufacture medical devices.

Global Sterilization Services Market: Competitive Analysis

Stryker, STERIS, Cretex Companies, Cantel Medical, E-BEAM Services, Medistri, Sterigenics International, COSMED Group, Noxilizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Centurion Medical Products are some of the most prominent companies in the global sterilization market, which is quite consolidated in nature.

