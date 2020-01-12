Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants Market by Decontamination Method Type ,Product,End User ,Geography , Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2014–2024

Due to growing population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and continuous advancements in medical technology; the number of medical interventions including surgeries, preventive screenings, and different types of medical and pathology tests are increasing worldwide. These are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market. According to the National Quality Forum’s Surgery 2015-2017 final report, the rate of surgical procedures continues to increase annually. This increasing number of surgical procedures is leading to rise in the adoption of decontamination process for sterilizing medical utensils, surgical instruments and bedpans, medical devices and other products used in the healthcare settings.

Sterilization equipment and disinfecting agents are critical components of decontamination processes. Sterilization kills microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, and spores; while disinfectants eliminate/reduce/inactivate the microorganisms (not including their spores) to minimal level. Sterilization equipment and disinfectants are extensively used in the medical, pharmaceutical and food industries for public safety. In some circumstances where sterilization is not necessary and impracticable, the disinfection procedure is followed to reduce infections. Moreover, the sterilization and disinfection methods vary in every element of the pharmaceuticals, healthcare industries, and food industries.

Request to Get the Sample Pages at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/sterilization-equipment-and-disinfectants-market/report-sample

Growing focus on hygiene and sanitation in healthcare settings including hospitals, clinics, and clinical laboratories to control healthcare associated infections, and infectious disease outbreak is leading to the growth of the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market, globally. For instance, under the Hospital-Acquired Condition Reduction Program (HACRP), the hospitals in the U.S. are subjected to financial penalties for “preventable” healthcare associated infections, such as CLABSI and CAUTI (catheter-associated urinary tract infections).

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=sterilization-equipment-and-disinfectants-market

However, to avoid chances of infections and fatalities the adoption of disposable medical instruments and devices in hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical industry, and clinical laboratories has been increasing, which eliminates the need for sterilization or disinfections. This acts as a major factor hindering the growth of sterilization equipment and disinfectants industry. Furthermore, the increasing threat of antimicrobial resistance also negatively impacts the market growth.

Some of the key players in sterilization equipment and disinfectants industry are Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US LLC., Belimed AG, BMT Medical Technology s.r.o., CareFusion Corporation, Nordion Inc. and STERIS plc. Other prominent competitors in the market include Bio-Cide International Inc., Cantel Medical Corp., Diversey Inc., MEIKO Maschinenbau GmbH & Co KG, CS Medical LLC, Swisher International, Inc., and Tuttnauer Europe B.V., among others.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook