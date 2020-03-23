Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants Market Overview, Share and Forecast Report 2024

Due to growing population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and continuous advancements in medical technology; the number of medical interventions including surgeries, preventive screenings, and different types of medical and pathology tests are increasing worldwide. These are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market. According to the National Quality Forum’s Surgery 2015-2017 final report, the rate of surgical procedures continues to increase annually. This increasing number of surgical procedures is leading to rise in the adoption of decontamination process for sterilizing medical utensils, surgical instruments and bedpans, medical devices and other products used in the healthcare settings.

Request for report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/sterilization-equipment-and-disinfectants-market/report-sample

Autoclave is a predominantly used sterilization equipment, that uses pressure and steam to maintain extreme temperature for killing microorganisms. It is used to sterilize surgical instruments, utensils, gowns, wrapped/unwrapped goods and other healthcare instruments and supplies. However, the modern complicated and technologically advanced equipment (such as endoscopes) could be damaged by high temperature and humidity of autoclaves, which decreases their demand to some extent. Ethylene Oxide (ETO) is a widely adopted low-temperature sterilant, and is used to sterilize temperature and moisture-sensitive medical devices and supplies in the healthcare settings.

North America dominates the global sterilization equipment and disinfectants industry and is expected to continue with this trend during the forecast period. This leading position of the regional market is mainly due to the developed healthcare infrastructure and stringent patient safety regulations and reimbursement policies in the region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth in the coming years, due to improving healthcare infrastructure, growing demand of healthcare services, and increasing focus on controlling healthcare associated infections, such as central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI), and surgical site infections (SSI).

Browse full report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/sterilization-equipment-and-disinfectants-market

Growing focus on hygiene and sanitation in healthcare settings including hospitals, clinics, and clinical laboratories to control healthcare associated infections, and infectious disease outbreak is leading to the growth of the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market, globally. For instance, under the Hospital-Acquired Condition Reduction Program (HACRP), the hospitals in the U.S. are subjected to financial penalties for “preventable” healthcare associated infections, such as CLABSI and CAUTI (catheter-associated urinary tract infections).

Some of the key players in sterilization equipment and disinfectants industry are Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US LLC., Belimed AG, BMT Medical Technology s.r.o., CareFusion Corporation, Nordion Inc. and STERIS plc. Other prominent competitors in the market include Bio-Cide International Inc., Cantel Medical Corp., Diversey Inc., MEIKO Maschinenbau GmbH & Co KG, CS Medical LLC, Swisher International, Inc., and Tuttnauer Europe B.V., among others.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook