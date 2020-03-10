Stereotactic Surgery Market Anticipated to Drive the Growth by brain-related diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, brain tumor, and others

Global stereotactic surgery devices market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. It is anticipated that the market held a market value of USD 16.59 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

Market Outlook

The rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing adoption of stereo static surgery devices, and growing prevalence of brain-related diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, brain tumor, and others is anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the assessment period.

Stereotactic Surgery Market is used to treat and diagnose several neurological diseases. In stereotactic brain surgery for brain tumour, tumour is removed with assistance of image guidance, that is previously obtained images are used to guide the surgeon to the exact location of the lesion in the brain.

Global Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market, by Key Players

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Huiheng Medical, Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Varian Medical Systems

Hitachi Medical Systems

Accuray, Inc.

Ferring B. V.

Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd

Elekta AB, etc.

Segmentation:

The global stereotactic surgery devices market has been segmented into product type and application.

By product type, been segmented into gamma knife, Linear accelerators (LINAC), proton beam therapy, and cyberknife. linear accelerators (LINAC) segment is expected to hold largest market share owing to the growing adoption rate and installations. Additionally, cyberknife is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the assessment period owing to its growing popularity in the developing economies.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into brain tumor, arteriovenous malformations, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and others.

On the other hand, the high installation cost and low treatment charges delays the recovery of the invested amount which thus limits the adoption of the technology. This factor is expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Geographically, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global stereotactic surgery devices market owing to the growing prevalence of neurological diseases, presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, and high disposable income. According to the National Organization for rare Diseases, approximately 10,000-15,000 new cases of trigeminal neuralgia occur each year in the US.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global stereotactic surgery devices market. The market growth in this region is attributed to the increasing occurrences of brain diseases and presence of developed healthcare sector.

The stereotactic surgery devices market in Asia-Pacific region consists of countries namely China, Japan, Republic of Korea, India, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region owing to the growing prevalence of brain-related diseases and continuously growing healthcare sector.

The Middle East & Africa has the least share of the market. Majority of the market of this region is expected to be held by the Middle East region due to a well-developed healthcare sector and growing government initiatives for the healthcare sector.

