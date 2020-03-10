Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market: Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2023

Global Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market: Overview

Stereotactic surgery is a minimally invasive technique to perform actions such as biopsy, ablation, lesion, stimulation, injection, radiosurgery, and implantation. Stereotactic surgery devices include radio frequency generator, stereotactic frames, and image-based planning software that are customized for these types of surgeries. With a 3D coordinate system, the stereotactic surgery helps the surgeons in detecting the exact location to perform the procedure. Owing to its apparent benefits and rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure across the developed as well as developing nations, the demand in the global stereotactic surgery devices is expected to increase at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2015 to 2023.

This report on the global market for stereotactic surgery devices has been created to serve as a credible business document for the audiences such as the manufacturers of stereotactic surgery devices, traders and distributors, research and consulting companies, hospitals and medical schools, and governing bodies. The report includes an analysis of all the factors that may influence the demand for these devices until 2023. It also contains profiles of a number of key vendors currently operating in the global stereotactic surgery devices market, estimating their market share and overviewing their product portfolio and latest strategic developments.

Based on equipment type, the global stereotactic surgery devices market can be segmented into the gamma knife, proton beam, and line accelerator (LINAC) machines. Application-wise, the market can be segmented into brain tumor treatment, Parkinson’s disease, arteriovenous malformations treatment, Epilepsy, and others including trigeminal neuralgia. Geographically, the report studies the potential of the regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Global Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market: Trends & Opportunities

The growing preference of surgeons across the world for minimally invasive surgery is the primary driver of this market, as it provides several benefits to the patients such as quick recovery and mortality and morbidity. In addition to that, the prevalence of arteriovenous malformations, Parkinson’s disease, and epilepsy is promoting the adoption of stereotactic surgery for neurosurgeries. This factor is also expected to increment the demand for these devices significantly during the forecast period. Rising geriatric population across the world, diseases caused by changed lifestyle such as diabetes and obesity, increasing demand for enhanced drugs, and growing awareness among the patients are some of the other factors favoring the growth of the global stereotactic surgeries devices.

Parkinson’s disease currently serves the maximum demand in this market as far as disease type segment is concerned, which is a reflection of increasing preference of stereotactic surgeries over traditional levodopa therapy, which often left to long term complications into the patients.

Global Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market: Regional Outlook

With robust healthcare facilities and high adoption rate of new technology, countries such as the U.S. and Canada make North America the most lucrative region for the players in this market. However, Asia Pacific is projected to increment the demand for stereotactic surgery devices at most prominent rate during the forecast period owing to improving healthcare infrastructure in several emerging economies such as Japan, India, China, Malaysia, and South Korea.

Companies mentioned in the research report

The global stereotactic surgery devices market exhibits stiff competition between the leading companies such as Alliance Oncology, Micromar, adeor Medical AG, Monteris Medical, Elekta AB., and Inomed. Development of new products with reduced planning time and enhanced clinical outcomes is the primary strategy adopted by these players to gain ground over their competitors.

