Step-Down (Buck) LED Drivers Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Step-Down (Buck) LED Drivers Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
According to this study, over the next five years the Step-Down (Buck) LED Drivers market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Step-Down (Buck) LED Drivers business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Step-Down (Buck) LED Drivers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Step-Down (Buck) LED Drivers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Shenzhen UMEAN Technology
ROHM Semiconductor
Analog
Shenzhen Feng Chipsource Electronic
Yucoo Network Equipment Co., Limited
Shenzhen Zoyea LED Technology Co., Ltd
Aimtec
Shenzhen Shenkangda Technology
Taiwan Semiconductor
Xilinx
Monolithic Power Systems
Vishay Intertechnology
Infineon
ON Semiconductor
Diodes Incorporated
Market Segment by Type, covers
Max DC Voltage Range＞30V
Max DC Voltage Range≤30V
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Non-woven Advertising Lights
Landscape Lamp
Reading Lights in the Car
Others
