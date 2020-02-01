Stem Cells Market will Going to be Worth US$270.5 bn by 2025

Global Stem Cells Market: Brief Account

The global stem cells market is envisaged to gain a whole lot of demand owing to the perpetual focus on research conducted to expand the utilization of associated products for several applications. As a result, stem cells have been used in the treatment of various diseases and witnessed the discovery of several clinical applications previously unfolded. Players could look to broaden their cellular therapy portfolios to include a wide scope of diseases such as Alzheimer’s, type 1 diabetes, Parkinson’s, and spinal cord injury. This could be due to the worldwide acknowledgement of cellular therapies being the next major step in healthcare improvement.

The global stem cells market could be segmented according to end user, application, source, and product. By product, adult stem cells are forecast to take a leading position in the market.

The report presented herewith is a brilliant compilation of growth factors, segmentation study, geographical analysis, vendor landscape study, and other aspects that could prove to be significant for ensuring a strong growth in the global stem cells market.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global market for stem cells is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 13.8% during the period from 2017 to 2025 to become worth US$270.5 bn by 2025.

Depending upon the type of products, the global stem cell market can be divided into adult stem cells, human embryonic stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, etc. Of them, the segment of adult stem cells accounts for a leading share in the market. This is because of their ability to generate trillions of specialized cells which may lower the risks of rejection and repair tissue damage.

Depending upon geography, the key segments of the global stem cells market are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. At present, North America dominates the market because of the substantial investments in the field, impressive economic growth, rising instances of target chronic diseases, and technological progress. As per the TMR report, the market in North America will likely retain its dominant share in the near future to become worth US$167.33 bn by 2025.

Investments in Research Drives Market

Constant thrust on research to broaden the utility scope of associated products is at the forefront of driving growth in the global stem cells market. Such research projects have generated various possibilities of different clinical applications of these cells, to usher in new treatments for diseases. Since cellular therapies are considered the next major step in transforming healthcare, companies are expanding their cellular therapy portfolio to include a range of ailments such as Parkinson’s disease, type 1 diabetes, spinal cord injury, Alzheimer’s disease, etc.

“The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing investments of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in stem cell research are the key driving factors for the stem cells therapeutics market. The growing number of stem cell donors, improved stem cell banking facilities, and increasing research and development are other crucial factors serving to propel the market,” explains the lead analyst of the report.

