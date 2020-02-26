Steering Robot 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.10% and Forecast to 2023

— Steering Robot Market 2018

The global steering robot market is closely related to the global automotive testing equipment market. As the players in the global automotive industry are increasingly investing in automotive R&D, there has been an increase in the adoption of equipment and systems to assess vehicle dynamics with minimal human intervention. The steering robot market is highly concentrated. The vendors in the market are competing effectively based on factors such as the technology, research and developmental activities, brand, and labor. Vendors in the programmable steering controllers market are also differentiating their products based on factors such as the quality, innovation, price, and regulatory compliance.

The analysts forecast the global steering robot market to grow at a CAGR of 8.10% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global steering robot market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of steering robot.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Steering Robot Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AB Dynamics

• RMS Dynamics Test Systems

• Stahle

• VEHICO

Other prominent vendors

• HI-TEC

• Tecpond

Market driver

• Growing focus on the importance of vehicular safety regulations

Market driver

Market trend

• Adoption of data analytics to improve customer experience

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Testing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Autonomous driving – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by application

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE OF VEHICLE

• Segmentation by type of vehicle

• Comparison by type of vehicle

• Cars – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Buses and trucks– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by type of vehicle

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

• Adoption of data analytics to improve customer experience

• Integration of test equipment with steering robots

• Technological advances

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• AB Dynamics

• RMS Dynamic Test Systems

• Stähle

• VEHICO

..…..Continued

