Steering Column Market -Top players are Hangzhou Feiyue Automobile Parts Co., Ltd., Technymon Srl India

Steering Column Market: Overview

The Column is a device intended primarily for connecting the steering wheel to the steering mechanism or transferring the driver’s input torque from the steering wheel. It controls the vehicle’s steering as well as acts as a host of other functions. The ignition switch, turn signals, and windshield wipers are all typically found in this column. A gear selector and cruise control are also found in this part of the vehicle. The majority of the steering column assembly is located underneath the vehicle’s dash in the driver’s compartment and protrudes into the engine compartment on the opposite side. The column is linked to the steering components of the vehicle’s chassis by a series of universal joints and solid steel tubing. The steering column consists of a collapsible housing containing a collapsible, rotating shaft. The steering column is connected to the input shaft of the steering gear by a flexible joint. This allows the alignment and reduces the transmission of road shocks back to the driver. Some of the steering columns have an intermediate shaft, which runs at about an oblique angle, from the column to the steering gear. Some manufacturers fit sensors and control units to the steering column, that provide information to steering control modules as part of an electric assisted or 4-wheel steering system.

Browse The Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Steering-Column-Market.html

Steering Column Market: Dynamics

High demand for automotive is the key driving factor for the global steering column market since an automotive can’t be manufactured without a steering column. Technological advancement has led to the development of more efficient steering column systems. These improve the overall driving experience and ensure greater safety than before. Due to multi functionality and increased safety, their demand amongst users has significantly increased. Demand for high mileage is also a driving factor for the global steering column market.

The collapsible steering column is the latest trend in the market these days. In the case of an accident the steering column collapse to the automotive floor preventing the driver from getting hurt front the front of the vehicle.

Steering Column Market: Segmentation

The global Steering Column Market is segmented by Vehicle Type, Sales channel, Pivot Alignment, Steering System and Column Type.

By vehicle type, the global Steering Column market is segmented as –

Passenger cars Economy car Micro car Hatchback Sedan Luxury car Sports car SUV Mini Van

Commercial vehicles Light commercial vehicles Heavy commercial vehicles



Brochure With Latest Advancements and Application @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=31607

By sales channel, the global Steering Column market is segmented as –

OEM

Aftermarket

By pivot alignment, the global Steering Column market is segmented as –

Lower pivot Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column

Lower pivot Tilt Steering Column.

Upper Pivot Tilt & Telescope Steering Column, Lower pivot Tilt

Lower Pivot Steering Column

Download Report TOC for in-depth analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=31607