Steering Column Control Modules Market -Top players are ZF TRW (the U.S), Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Delphi Automotive LLP

A steering column is a shaft that connects the steering wheel with the steering system in a vehicle. Steering column control modules is the interface between steering wheel and steering column. It is located at the top of the steering column below the steering wheel and helps to control the entire steering mechanism. Steering column control module consists of steering column shroud, steering angle sensor, clockspring, ignition switch, multifunction switch, steering column power tilt and telescope switch and trim cover.

Steering angle sensors are electronic unit which measures a vehicle’s steering angle. Steering column control module includes a microcontroller. The microcontroller provides power to multifunctional switch, steering column power tilt, telescope switch and majority of electronics carried by steering wheels. The microcontroller is a gateway for Control Area Network (CAN) data bus. The microcontroller includes hands-free communication switches, remote radio switches, speed control switches, horn switches and electronic vehicle information center (EVIC) control switches. In response to those inputs, the microcontroller transmits electronic messages as well as steering angle sensor data to other electronic components over the CAN bus network.

Steering control unit type available in market are of two types: OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) type and Aftermarket type. By vehicle type, the market can be segmented into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles and off-road vehicles.

By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is a major market for steering column control modules. The U.S is the largest market in this region as it is the second largest automotive market in the world. The U.S, Canada and Mexico are prominent markets in this region. Europe is another major market for steering column control modules. Germany is the largest market in this region as it is the largest automotive market in the world. The U.K, France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Sweden and Netherlands are other major markets in this region. Asia Pacific is a one of the largest global steering column control market. China is the largest market in the region as it is the largest automotive market in the world. Japan, South Korea, India and Australia are other significant markets in this region. In March 2016 Napino Group firm Vishnu Vaibhav Industry Pvt. Ltd and ZF TRW to supply four-wheeler switches to automobile manufacturers in India. The switch is an integral component of steering column control module. This is anticipated to increase the market share of steering column control module in India. Middle East & Africa is a major steering column control market. Turkey, Iran and South Africa are major markets in this region. Latin America is another major steering column control market. Brazil and Argentina are major markets in this region.

Steering column control modules helps to reduce cost, increase convenience and improve vehicle quality which is anticipated to increase the demand for steering column control modules. A major restrain of steering column control module is that its components: steering angle sensor, clockspring, multifunction switch, steering column power tilt and telescope switch, trim cover and ignition switches if damaged or ineffective the entire steering column control module must be replaced as a unit. The percentage of electric and electronic component is rising in vehicles. This is anticipated to increase the demand for steering column control modules.

The report highlights the various competitive strategies adopted by key players operating in the market to gain market share. Company profiles include company details, market presence by segment and geography, strategic overview, SWOT analysis and historical revenue. The report also contains details of market share analysis of key players in the market. Major firms operating in the steering column control market are ZF TRW (the U.S), Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Delphi Automotive LLP (the U.K), ididit, inc (the U.S), Nexteer Automotive (the U.S), Valeo (France), Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland) and Vishnu Vaibhav Industries Private Limited (India).

