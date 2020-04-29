Steel Rebar Market Outlook, Segment Forecast With ACERINOX, Tata Steel, Mechel, ArcelorMittal, Hyundai Steel, Essar Steel, Commercial Metals Company, EVRAZ, Jindal Steel & More

Global Steel Rebar Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 132.15 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 198.99 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand of steel rebar from various end users is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Steel Rebar which is also known as reinforcing steel or reinforcement steel is used as a tension device in reinforced concrete and reinforced masonry structures. They are usually used to strengthen the concrete under the tension. They are also used to protect concrete from the corrosion. Their application can be seen in the manufacturing of bridges, pavement, parking structures and others.

Few of the major competitors currently working in steel rebar market are

Gerdau S/A,

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION,

SAIL,

Tata Steel,

Essar Steel,

PАО,

EVRAZ plc.,

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd,

Steel Dynamics, Inc,

com,

Outokumpu,

Acerinox S.A.,

Others HYUNDAI STEEL, Daido Steel Co., Ltd., KOBE STEEL, LTD, Sohar Steel LLC, Celsa Steel, SHAGANG GROUP Inc. Global steel rebar market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of steel rebar market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, London Metal Exchange (LME) announced the launch of their seven new contracts which includes hot-rolled coil (HRC) steel, alumina and cobalt. Their main aim is to expand business and get more profit. They have also launched new technologies so that they can make contracts easier, faster and with least expenses.

In December 2015, on the behalf of ISSF (International Stainless Steel Forum) SCI has developed a new website for the stainless steel. This site is specially designed to give advice on stainless steel rebar and how they are useful. It will also give information about how concrete structures can be used longer than the other materials.

Segmentation: Global Steel Rebar Market

By Process Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Electric Arc Furnace

By Type Deformed Mild

By End- User Market Size and Projection Infrastructure Housing Industrial Others

By Finishing Type Epoxy Coated Black

By Geography North America



US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers:

Increasing investment in the steel rebar is driving the market

Growing urban population and increasing industrialization is driving the market

Market Restraints:

High manufacturing cost of the steel rebar is restraining the market growth

Increasing prices of the raw material is restraining the market

