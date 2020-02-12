Steel Fiber Market By Type (Hooked steel fiber, Straight steel fiber, Others) By Manufacturing Process (Cut Wire/ Cold Drawn, Slit Sheetand, Others) By Application (Concrete Reinforcement, Composite Reinforcement, Others)

Global Steel Fiber Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Steel Fiber Market was valued at USD 1.89 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.68 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

What is Steel Fiber?

Steel fibers are defined as a concrete reinforcing material which in combination with concrete provides certain advantages in comparison with traditional reinforcement. Fibers are usually referred to as structural fibers and are intended to carry the load. These steel fibers are used to replace traditional reinforcement in certain non-structural applications as well as minimizing and/or eliminating both early and late age cracking. Benefits offered by the steel fibers includes good impact strength, good ductility, high load bearing capability after being cracked, high resistance and many more.

Global Steel Fiber Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Developing Infrastructure along with supportive government policies and superior properties of steel fibers have been driving the global steel fiber market. On the other hand, easy replacement of synthetic fibers with steel fibers in certain applications might act as a restraint for the overall market at a global level.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Steel Fiber Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market. This can be of great use in gaining knowledge about cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Steel Fiber Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Steel Fiber Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Fibrometals, Bekaert , Nippon Seisen Co., Ltd., Green Steel Group, Ugitech S.A., IntraMicron, Inc., Ribbon Technology Corporation, HuNan HuiTong Advanced Materials CO., LTD, R. STAT SAS and Fibercon International Inc, among others. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Global Steel Fiber Market Segmentation, by Type

• Hooked steel fiber

• Straight steel fiber

• Deformed steel fiber

• Crimped steel fiber

Global Steel Fiber Market Segmentation, by Manufacturing Process

• Cut Wire/ Cold Drawn

• Slit Sheet

• Melt Extract

• Others

Global Steel Fiber Market Segmentation, by Application

• Concrete Reinforcement

• Composite Reinforcement

• Refractories

• Others

Global Steel Fiber Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World