Steel Cord Market Trends, Research, Analysis and Project for 2019-2024

Steel cord is the fine steel wire strand or rope for special purposes, which are made of superior high-carbon steel and whose surface is plated with brass. Steel cord is a Freight Car Use mainly reinforcing the casting and at the same time keeping the tire flexible enough to resist shocks and to improve comfort of tires. The global Steel Cord revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate of 4% from 2018 to 2025. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Steel Cord.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Steel Cord market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Steel Cord value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Normal Tensile (NT)

High Tensile (HT)

Super Tensile (ST)

Ultra Tensile (UT)

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Car Use

Freight Car Use

Other

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Bekaert

Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord

ArcelorMittal

Hyosung

Shandong SNTON Steel Cord

Bridgestone

Shougang Century

Tokusen

Tokyo Rope MFG

Hubei Fuxing New Material

BMZ

Henan Hengxing

Junma Tyre Cord

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sodetal

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Steel Cord consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Steel Cord market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Steel Cord manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Steel Cord with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Steel Cord submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

