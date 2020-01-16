GlobalData’s latest report “Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Update 2019 — Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2026”, offers comprehensive information and understanding of the market for steam generators used in nuclear power generation. The report offers in-depth analysis of steam generators market at global, regional (Asia-Pacific, Americas and Europe), key country (the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Russia, France, Ukraine and the UK) level and in emerging economies (UAE, Pakistan and Iran).
The report analyses the market for steam generators in the historical (2011–2018) and forecast (2019–2026) periods. The report covers steam generators used in new installations as well as replacements. The report includes cumulative nuclear installed capacity and annual nuclear power generated at global, regional and country level. It outlines the market drivers and restraints and provides an outlook on key policies and regulatory bodies governing nuclear power in key markets. Steam generator market trends with respect to volume (units), capacity (GW) and value ($m) between 2011 and 2026 are assessed. Moreover, the report presents the competitive landscape, key companies operating in the market and major upcoming nuclear projects. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.
Scope:
The report analyzes the steam generators for nuclear power market. Its scope includes —
— Market analysis over the historical (2011–2018) and forecast (2019–2026) periods, with respect to value ($m) and volume (units and GW) in global, regional (Asia-Pacific, Americas and Europe), key countries (the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Russia, France, Ukraine and the UK) and in emerging economies such as Iran, Pakistan and UAE.
— Cumulative nuclear installed capacity and annual nuclear power generated at country, regional, and global level, between 2011 and 2026.
— Competitive landscape at global and country level with a brief on major players and upcoming nuclear projects in the respective country.
— Market drivers and restraints along with their impacts and overview of key policies and regulatory bodies governing the nuclear power sector.
Key Players:
Areva NP
Westinghouse Electric Company LLC
BWX Technologies
State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM
Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd
Dongfang Electric Corporation
Siemens AG
Combustion Engineering Inc.
Equipos Nucleares S.A.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd.
Atomstroyexport
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
China First Heavy Industries (Group) Co. Ltd.
Shanghai Electric Heavy Industries Group Corporation
ZIO-Podolsk
Key Points from TOC:
2 Executive Summary
2.1 New Installations are Expected to Spur Growth in the Steam Generator Market Over the Forecast Period
2.2 Asia-Pacific is Set to Become the Largest Market for Steam Generators in the Forecast Period
3 Introduction
3.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Overview
3.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Design Description and Types
3.3 GlobalData Report Guidance
4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Global
4.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Global, Nuclear Power Market Overview
4.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Global, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026
4.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Global, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis
4.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Global, Market Capacity (Units and GW), 2011–2026
4.5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Global, Market Value ($m), 2011–2026
4.6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Global, Competitive Landscape, 2018
5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Americas
5.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Americas, Nuclear Power Market Overview
5.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Americas, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026
5.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Americas, Market Capacity (Units and GW), 2011–2026
5.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Americas, Market Value ($m), 2011–2026
6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, US
6.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, US, Nuclear Power Market Overview
6.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, US, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026
6.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, US, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment
6.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, US, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis
6.5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, US, Market Size Analysis
6.6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, US, Competitive Landscape, 2018
6.7 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, US, Upcoming Nuclear Projects
7 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Canada
7.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Canada, Nuclear Power Market Overview
7.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Canada, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026
7.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Canada, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment
7.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Canada, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis
7.5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Canada, Market Size Analysis
7.6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Canada, Competitive Landscape, 2018
7.7 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Canada, Upcoming Nuclear Projects
8 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Asia-Pacific
8.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Asia-Pacific, Nuclear Power Market Overview
8.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Asia-Pacific, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026
8.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Asia-Pacific, Market Capacity (Units and GW), 2011–2026
8.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Asia-Pacific, Market Value ($m), 2011–2026
9 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, India
9.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, India, Nuclear Power Market Overview
9.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, India, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026
9.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, India, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment
9.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, India, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis
9.5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, India, Market Size Analysis
9.6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, India, Competitive Landscape, 2018
9.7 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, India, Upcoming Nuclear Projects
10 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, China
10.1 Steam Generator for Nuclear Power, China, Nuclear Power Market Overview
10.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, China, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026
10.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, China, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment
10.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, China, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis
10.5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, China, Market Size Analysis
10.6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, China, Competitive Landscape, 2018
10.7 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, China, Upcoming Nuclear Projects
11 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Japan
11.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Japan, Nuclear Power Market Overview
11.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Japan, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026
11.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Japan, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment
11.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Japan, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis
11.5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Japan, Market Size Analysis
11.6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Japan, Competitive Landscape, 2018
11.7 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Japan, Upcoming Nuclear Projects
12 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Republic of Korea
12.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Republic of Korea, Nuclear Power Market Overview
12.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Republic of Korea, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026
12.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Republic of Korea, Major Policies and Regulatory Environment
12.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Republic of Korea, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis
12.5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Republic of Korea, Market Size Analysis
12.6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Republic of Korea, Competitive Landscape, 2018
12.7 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Republic of Korea, Upcoming Nuclear Projects
13 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Europe
13.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Europe, Nuclear Power Market Overview
13.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Europe, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026
13.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Europe, Market Capacity (Units and GW), 2011–2026
13.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Europe, Market Value ($m), 2011–2026
14 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Russia
14.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Russia, Nuclear Power Market Overview
14.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Russia, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026
14.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Russia, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment
14.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Russia, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis
14.5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Russia, Market Size Analysis
14.6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Russia, Competitive Landscape, 2018
14.7 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Russia, Upcoming Nuclear Projects
15 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, France
15.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, France, Nuclear Power Market Overview
15.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, France, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026
15.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, France, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment
15.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, France, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis
15.5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, France, Market Size Analysis
15.6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, France, Competitive Landscape, 2018
15.7 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, France, Upcoming Nuclear Projects
16 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, UK
16.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, UK, Nuclear Power Market Overview
16.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, UK, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026
16.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, UK, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment
16.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, UK, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis
16.5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, UK, Market Size Analysis
16.6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, UK, Competitive Landscape, 2018
16.7 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, UK, Upcoming Nuclear Projects
17 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Ukraine
17.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Ukraine, Nuclear Power Market Overview
17.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Ukraine, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026
17.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Ukraine, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment
17.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Ukraine, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis
17.5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Ukraine, Market Size Analysis
17.6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Ukraine, Competitive Landscape, 2018
17.7 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Ukraine, Upcoming Nuclear Projects
18 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Emerging Economies
18.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, UAE, Nuclear Power Market Overview
18.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, UAE, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026
18.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, UAE, Market Size Analysis
18.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Pakistan, Nuclear Power Market Overview
18.5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Pakistan, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026
18.6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Pakistan, Market Size Analysis
18.7 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Iran, Nuclear Power Market Overview
18.8 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Iran, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026
18.9 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Iran, Market Size Analysis
19 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Global, Key Company Profiles
19.1 Dongfang Electric Corposration Limited
19.2 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
19.3 Siemens AG
19.4 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd.
20 Appendix
