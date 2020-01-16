GlobalData’s latest report “Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Update 2019 — Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2026”, offers comprehensive information and understanding of the market for steam generators used in nuclear power generation. The report offers in-depth analysis of steam generators market at global, regional (Asia-Pacific, Americas and Europe), key country (the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Russia, France, Ukraine and the UK) level and in emerging economies (UAE, Pakistan and Iran).

The report analyses the market for steam generators in the historical (2011–2018) and forecast (2019–2026) periods. The report covers steam generators used in new installations as well as replacements. The report includes cumulative nuclear installed capacity and annual nuclear power generated at global, regional and country level. It outlines the market drivers and restraints and provides an outlook on key policies and regulatory bodies governing nuclear power in key markets. Steam generator market trends with respect to volume (units), capacity (GW) and value ($m) between 2011 and 2026 are assessed. Moreover, the report presents the competitive landscape, key companies operating in the market and major upcoming nuclear projects. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2956331

Scope:

The report analyzes the steam generators for nuclear power market. Its scope includes —

— Market analysis over the historical (2011–2018) and forecast (2019–2026) periods, with respect to value ($m) and volume (units and GW) in global, regional (Asia-Pacific, Americas and Europe), key countries (the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Russia, France, Ukraine and the UK) and in emerging economies such as Iran, Pakistan and UAE.

— Cumulative nuclear installed capacity and annual nuclear power generated at country, regional, and global level, between 2011 and 2026.

— Competitive landscape at global and country level with a brief on major players and upcoming nuclear projects in the respective country.

— Market drivers and restraints along with their impacts and overview of key policies and regulatory bodies governing the nuclear power sector.

Key Players:

Areva NP

Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

BWX Technologies

State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd

Dongfang Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Combustion Engineering Inc.

Equipos Nucleares S.A.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Atomstroyexport

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

China First Heavy Industries (Group) Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Electric Heavy Industries Group Corporation

ZIO-Podolsk

Reasons to buy:

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to —

— Facilitate decision-making by analyzing historical and forecast data on steam generators utilized in the nuclear power market.

— Develop strategies based on developments in the nuclear power sector.

— Identify key partners and business-development avenues, based on the activities of major competitors in the market.

— Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategies and prospects.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2956331

Key Points from TOC:

2 Executive Summary

2.1 New Installations are Expected to Spur Growth in the Steam Generator Market Over the Forecast Period

2.2 Asia-Pacific is Set to Become the Largest Market for Steam Generators in the Forecast Period

3 Introduction

3.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Overview

3.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Design Description and Types

3.3 GlobalData Report Guidance

4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Global

4.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Global, Nuclear Power Market Overview

4.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Global, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026

4.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Global, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

4.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Global, Market Capacity (Units and GW), 2011–2026

4.5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Global, Market Value ($m), 2011–2026

4.6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Global, Competitive Landscape, 2018

5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Americas

5.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Americas, Nuclear Power Market Overview

5.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Americas, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026

5.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Americas, Market Capacity (Units and GW), 2011–2026

5.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Americas, Market Value ($m), 2011–2026

6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, US

6.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, US, Nuclear Power Market Overview

6.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, US, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026

6.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, US, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment

6.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, US, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

6.5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, US, Market Size Analysis

6.6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, US, Competitive Landscape, 2018

6.7 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, US, Upcoming Nuclear Projects

7 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Canada

7.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Canada, Nuclear Power Market Overview

7.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Canada, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026

7.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Canada, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment

7.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Canada, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

7.5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Canada, Market Size Analysis

7.6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Canada, Competitive Landscape, 2018

7.7 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Canada, Upcoming Nuclear Projects

8 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Asia-Pacific

8.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Asia-Pacific, Nuclear Power Market Overview

8.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Asia-Pacific, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026

8.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Asia-Pacific, Market Capacity (Units and GW), 2011–2026

8.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Asia-Pacific, Market Value ($m), 2011–2026

9 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, India

9.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, India, Nuclear Power Market Overview

9.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, India, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026

9.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, India, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment

9.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, India, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

9.5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, India, Market Size Analysis

9.6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, India, Competitive Landscape, 2018

9.7 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, India, Upcoming Nuclear Projects

10 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, China

10.1 Steam Generator for Nuclear Power, China, Nuclear Power Market Overview

10.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, China, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026

10.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, China, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment

10.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, China, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

10.5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, China, Market Size Analysis

10.6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, China, Competitive Landscape, 2018

10.7 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, China, Upcoming Nuclear Projects

11 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Japan

11.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Japan, Nuclear Power Market Overview

11.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Japan, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026

11.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Japan, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment

11.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Japan, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

11.5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Japan, Market Size Analysis

11.6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Japan, Competitive Landscape, 2018

11.7 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Japan, Upcoming Nuclear Projects

12 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Republic of Korea

12.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Republic of Korea, Nuclear Power Market Overview

12.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Republic of Korea, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026

12.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Republic of Korea, Major Policies and Regulatory Environment

12.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Republic of Korea, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

12.5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Republic of Korea, Market Size Analysis

12.6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Republic of Korea, Competitive Landscape, 2018

12.7 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Republic of Korea, Upcoming Nuclear Projects

13 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Europe

13.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Europe, Nuclear Power Market Overview

13.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Europe, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026

13.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Europe, Market Capacity (Units and GW), 2011–2026

13.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Europe, Market Value ($m), 2011–2026

14 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Russia

14.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Russia, Nuclear Power Market Overview

14.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Russia, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026

14.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Russia, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment

14.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Russia, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

14.5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Russia, Market Size Analysis

14.6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Russia, Competitive Landscape, 2018

14.7 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Russia, Upcoming Nuclear Projects

15 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, France

15.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, France, Nuclear Power Market Overview

15.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, France, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026

15.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, France, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment

15.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, France, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

15.5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, France, Market Size Analysis

15.6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, France, Competitive Landscape, 2018

15.7 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, France, Upcoming Nuclear Projects

16 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, UK

16.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, UK, Nuclear Power Market Overview

16.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, UK, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026

16.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, UK, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment

16.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, UK, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

16.5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, UK, Market Size Analysis

16.6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, UK, Competitive Landscape, 2018

16.7 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, UK, Upcoming Nuclear Projects

17 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Ukraine

17.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Ukraine, Nuclear Power Market Overview

17.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Ukraine, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026

17.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Ukraine, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment

17.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Ukraine, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

17.5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Ukraine, Market Size Analysis

17.6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Ukraine, Competitive Landscape, 2018

17.7 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Ukraine, Upcoming Nuclear Projects

18 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Emerging Economies

18.1 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, UAE, Nuclear Power Market Overview

18.2 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, UAE, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026

18.3 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, UAE, Market Size Analysis

18.4 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Pakistan, Nuclear Power Market Overview

18.5 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Pakistan, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026

18.6 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Pakistan, Market Size Analysis

18.7 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Iran, Nuclear Power Market Overview

18.8 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Iran, Capacity and Generation, 2011–2026

18.9 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Iran, Market Size Analysis

19 Steam Generators for Nuclear Power, Global, Key Company Profiles

19.1 Dongfang Electric Corposration Limited

19.2 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

19.3 Siemens AG

19.4 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd.

20 Appendix

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/steam-generators-for-nuclear-power-update-2019-global-market-size-competitive-landscape-and-key-country-analysis-to-2026

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]