Stationery Market SWOT analysis, Size, Status and Development Plans in next few years

The stationery market in India is driven by not only growth in the education sector but also industrial growth. The Governments focus on the education sector, formulating schemes for its enhancement through the Eleventh Five Year Plan and the Union Budget, and the rising MNC base in India will fuel strong demand for stationery products. Due to the increase in organized retailing and trends towards creating stronger visibility, Indian stationery market is poised for further growth.

The report begins with an overview of the stationery market in India offering segmentation by type and usage. An overview is then provided describing the market and includes its market size and growth. A clear indication of percentage break-up in terms of segments share and usage share has also been highlighted. This is followed by the sections on notebooks and paper, and writing instruments. An overview of the notebook and paper market in included which covers segmented share as well as the split between the organized and unorganized market. This is followed by an overview of the writing instruments market which highlights the primary characteristics of the market and also provides a segmented share of products. Additionally, there is a section on sales and distribution models prevalent in this sector in India.

The section on EXIM provides an overview to the imports and exports. It covers the overall imports and exports as well as the segmented share across major countries participating in trade.

An analysis of the drivers explains the factors for growth of the market including growth in the education sector, growth in industrial sector and Government initiatives. India is an emerging economy with a huge population base. Rising income levels coupled with the Government’s impetus on educating the masses will lead to the development of the stationary market. Rising literacy rate is a chief pointer towards growth in the education sector. Additionally, it has been observed that many global companies have been setting up facilities in India while domestic players continue to expand operations due to favorable market scenarios. While growth in education will affect demand for school stationery products, industrial sector growth will drive demand for office stationery products. However, the sector is also facing certain challenges. Factors such as availability of cheap products and stringent taxation system pose as barriers for growth.

Government regulations imposed on the sector has also been highlighted. The major trends indentified in the market include rise in organized retailing, emergence of new trademarks, shift towards quality products, entry of foreign brands and shift in consumer preference towards opting for new pens rather than a refill.

The competition section includes a competitive landscape of the players in the market which contains a snapshot of their corporate information and business highlights. Strategic recommendations for this market have been provided. The report is concluded with an appendix with specifications for major players in terms of their products and prices.

