Stationary Oxygen Concentrators Market to See Incredible Growth During 2017–2023

Global Stationary Oxygen Concentrators Market: Snapshot

The global markets are in a position to achieve persistent growth of the number of elderly population across the world is one the rise and require homecare oxygen treatment. Elderly people have a tendency to develop COPD and other respiratory disorders and when oxygen is supplied, it is able to enhance their quality of life with a great effect. Stationary oxygen devices administer continuous flow to serve patients who require oxygen. This ability of the devices to administer regular flow rates day and night are expected to drive the sales of stationary oxygen devices in the coming years. Some other factors that are also responsible for driving the market growth are portability of these devices, lighter in weight, quieter than earlier versions, and are usually affordable though there are reimbursements available.

The growth of the global stationary oxygen concentrators market is expected to show a steady growth over the given forecast period. Additionally, intense market competition and demand for lighter and smaller technology by patients are expected to fuel market growth.

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the aging population worldwide needs homecare oxygen treatment. Older people develop COPD and other respiratory conditions where oxygen is able to improve the quality of the life in a dramatic manner. Stationary oxygen devices provide continuous flow, often at 5LPM liters per minute to serve patients that need to be on oxygen. The need for these continuous flow rates night and day continue to drive sales of stationary oxygen concentrator units.

Stationary oxygen concentrators are needed for night use by patients on portable oxygen concentrators during the day. People on oxygen wish to continue usual activities, the portable devices are useful for that during the day. Distributors are concentrated on determining which stationary oxygen concentrator supports patient lifestyle.

Major factors driving the market for stationary oxygen concentrators include its ability to provide oxygen under all circumstances.

Stationary oxygen concentrator markets at $725.5 million market in 2016 are set to become a $1.2 billion market in 2023. Steady growth is anticipated because the portable units will still need a stationary unit to deliver continuous flow for sleeping Stationary market will be in existence throughout the forecast period. Growth is a result of new competitors in the market, demand for the smaller lighter technology by patients, and the market need by for stationary devices at home even as portable devices provide greater mobility support for older people.

Companies Profiled

Philips Respironics

Invacare

Chart / Caire / SeQual

AirSep

Market Participants

American Lung Association

Chart Industries

Chart Caire / AirSep / Sequal

Dräger

Drive Medical / DeVilbiss Healthcare

Foshan Keyhub Electronic Industries Co., Ltd.

Gardner Denver / Thomas Compressors

Inogen

Inova Labs

Invacare

Jiuxin Medical

Leistung Engineering

Longfian Scitech

Merits

Nidek Medical

NTK

Precision Medical

O2 Concepts

Philips Healthcare/ Respir

