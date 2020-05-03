Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) Market Global Chain Analysis, Production Process Analysis, Industry Channel Analysis, Emerging Key Players, Industry News and Policies by Regions & Growing Market

Research Report On “Global Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) Industry 2019” Highlights on Market Segmentation, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Evolution, Innovation & Sustainability, Regulatory And Political Guidelines For the Industry.

SRAM (static RAM) is Random Access Memory (RAM) that retains data bits in its memory as long as power is being supplied. Unlike dynamic RAM (DRAM), which stores bits in cells consisting of a capacitor and a transistor, SRAM does not have to be periodically refreshed. Static RAM provides faster access to data and is more expensive than DRAM. SRAM is used for a computer’s cache memory and as part of the random access memory digital-to-analog converter on a video card.

The Global SRAM Market is relatively concentrated, and majorly dominated by the large international players in the market. The market is highly capital-intensive, which poses a stiff challenge to local players. These players find it difficult to compete with international vendors in terms of technology, specifications, and services. The top six companies operating in the global SRAM market are Cypress, Renesas, ISSI, GSI, IDT and Samsung. The world’s largest manufacturer is Cypress which accounted for approximately 42.29% of the global revenue of SRAM in 2016.

In terms of geography, the USA region led the global SRAM industry and accounted for approximately 76.98% of the market in 2016, in terms of revenue, and USA will continue to lead the market in the future.

Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) Market will register a -2.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 370 million by 2024, from US$ 420 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) business, shared in Chapter 3.

One of the important aspects covered in the Global Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) Market report includes the Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) market segmentation. The market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, region, players, and end users. The global Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) market report includes the detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment across all important parameters such as value and volume statistics, market share, CAGR, and projections for the forecast period.

nvSRAM

Asynchronous SRAM

Synchronous SRAM

Low Power SRAM

Networking

Aerospace

Medical

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Cypress

Renesas

ISSI

GSI

IDT

Samsung

