Starter Culture Market – Emerge as Attractive Pace 2024

Fermentation process is one of the most common cost-effective and popular method for food processing and preservation, which is essential now to meet the rising demand for packaged food and beverage products. Starter cultures are used as a major ingredient in different alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to enhance their texture, color, flavor, and quality. Start culture play an important role in breaking down sugars and releasing carbon dioxide.

Starter cultures comprise of microorganism present either in activated or deactivated mode in liquid, dried, or frozen form. Starter cultures are useful for the metabolic activity and enhance physical and chemical properties of the product under fermentation processes.

Owing to several factors including the surging demand for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, the global market for starter culture is projected for a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024. This report is a comprehensive analysis of the starter culture market and segments it on the basis of product type, application, and geography, besides profiling some of the key players who are currently active in this market, highlighting their market share, product portfolio, and development strategies. The report also features a complete quantitative and qualitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into yeast, molds, and bacteria. By application, market is divided into alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic beverages include whiskey, beer, wine, and others including gin, vodka, and tequila. Non-alcoholic beverages include dairy products, kombucha, cereal based products, and fruit based drinks. Currently, yeast start culture dominates the alcoholic beverages segment while bacteria is most commonly used for the non-alcoholic beverages segment.

Global Starter Culture Market: Trends and Opportunities

Apart from the escalating demand from the food and beverages industry, increasing healthcare awareness among the consumers is another prominent factor fueling the demand in the global starter culture market. Additionally, technological advancements in the start culture industry, for example genetically modified start cultures, are expected to favor the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, stringent regulations on microorganisms and the conditions pertaining to their growth are expected to challenge the market, apart from volatile raw material prices. The report highlights increasing functional drinks demand coupled with superior nutritive and read-to-drink beverages as two opportunities available for the players.

Global Starter Culture Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the global market for start culture can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. The report picks out Europe as the most lucrative regional market, owing to its significant alcoholic beverage demand. Asia Pacific, with vast population, is projected for a robust growth rate, especially from emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil. North America too will sustain the demand due to high nutritional requirements.

